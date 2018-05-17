Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa postpones Harare, Chitungwiza primaries

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC has postponed primary elections in Harare and Chitungwiza provinces to this coming weekend ostensibly to allow formally employed people to vote.

MDC national chairperson Morgen Komichi claimed yesterday that most people in Harare and in the nearly dormitory city of Chitungwiza go to work and, therefore, it would be unfair to conduct polls when they are busy at work.

He said: "Primary elections for Harare and Chitungwiza will be held this coming weekend, as you know that most of the people in these two provinces go to work and we want to allow everyone to vote but there are some wards which voted over the weekend".

Observers, however, say the move was aimed at quelling tempers and dealing with logistical nightmares encountered by the party over the weekend.

Out of the party's 12 provinces, the MDC has completed primary elections in eight provinces and is only left with four, namely: Manicaland, Masvingo, Harare and Chitungwiza.

In 72 constituencies out of the 120 where the MDC will field prospective lawmakers, candidates were selected through consensus.

Primary elections are being held in the remaining 48 constituencies.

The other constituencies have been reserved for the other partners in the MDC Alliance.

"…we are happy that the elections are progressing on well," Komichi told the Daily News.

Asked about the incidences of violence witnessed in various constituencies around the country, the MDC national chairperson said those found guilty of sponsoring mayhem would be disqualified.

"We heard some few cases but we are managing it; we don't encourage violence, we are going to disqualify anyone found guilty of sponsoring violence. We want to stop this behaviour," he said.

On Saturday, the party held elections in Bulawayo province, where four constituencies out of a possible 12 were hived-off to the other alliance partners, leaving it with eight. In Bulawayo Central, for example, Nicky Brown was confirmed by consensus to represent the MDC.

The sitting Member of Parliament for the area, Dorcas Sibanda, went through as the party's proportional representative MP.

In Njube, Gift Banda won the consensus vote, and so did James Sithole (Makokoba), Jack Banda (Luveve) and Kunashe Muchemwa (Bulawayo South).

Thabitha Khumalo, the sitting MP for Bulawayo East and acting MDC spokesperson, did not seek re-election after going through as a proportional representative MP.

Elections were, however, held for Magwegwe, Entumbane and Mpopoma.

Voting in these elections started around midday, without incident.

In Matabeleland South Province, the elections were held on Friday. Out of a total of 13 constituencies in Matabeleland South, six were to MDC Alliance partners, leaving Nelson Chamisa's MDC-T party with seven.

Primary elections were held in only two constituencies, Umzingwane and Insiza North, which were won by Khumbulani Moyo and David Masuku, respectively.

In the other five constituencies, the candidates were selected through consensus.

The party will be represented in Bulilima East, Mangwe, Matobo South, Matobo North and Gwanda South by Solani Moyo, Vincent Sihlabo, Zanele Dube, Amos Ndlovu and Akim Moyo, respectively.

Source - dailynews
