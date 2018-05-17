Latest News Editor's Choice


ZANU PF pointed as the leading perpatrator of violence

Peace building civic group the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) has reported increase in political violence, pointing out ruling Zanu PF and the MDC as the main perpetrators.

"The year 2018 started on a rather unpromising note. Political bickering within Zanu PF, in particular the persecution of the so-called G40 cabal after the ouster of president Robert Mugabe continued to shape the course of political events into the New Year".

"The year thus started with a 24 percent increase in recorded incidents of human rights violations. 245 violations were recorded in January, up from 186 cases the previous December. Notably, 169 cases of harassment and intimidation and 57 discrimination cases were recorded in January".

"Commendably though, cases of outright violence were by comparison significantly lower with only six cases recorded. The cases were largely inter-party skirmishes between Zanu PF and MDC-T supporters and intra-party squabbling within Zanu PF as part of the continued G40 purge", ZPP said.

"By location, Manicaland Province had the highest number of violations with 62 cases, followed by Mashonaland Central with 60, and Masvingo with 38.

"Zanu PF was accused as the main perpetrator, accounting for 85,8 percent of the violations, followed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police at 5,3 percent, the War Veterans at 0,7 percent, the MDC-T at 0,2 percent, and the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) at 0,2 percent.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #MDC, #Zanu_PF, #ZPP, #ZNA

Most Popular In 7 Days