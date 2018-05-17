BREAKING: Chamisa wins court case against Khupe

News / National

by A Mhlongo

The Supreme Court of Zimbabwe has referred the case between Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe to the High Court to be decided there.In April, the court had initially dismissed Chamisa's application to ban Khupe from using the party's name and the symbols however the MDC-T leader had appealed the case citing an unjust and biased decision by the court.This follows a series of wrangle between the two leaders over the use of the MDC-T name as well as the party symbols.The two leaders were locked up in a legal tug of war over the use of the MDC-T name as well as the party symbols.Expelled MDC deputy president Thokozani Khupe commenced a multiplicity of actions in the High Court and Constitutional Court (Con-Court) in her desperate bid to dethrone Nelson Chamisa whose entry in the presidential race as the new MDC leader has ignited interest in the impending polls.The court had initially dismissed Chamisa's application to bar Khupe from using the party's name and the symbols however the MDC-T leader had appealed the case citing an unjust and biased decision by the court.The bench led by Justice Paddington Garwe, Antonia Guvava and Anne-Marie Gowora ruled by consent of the parties that the judgement of Justice Francis Bere be set aside.The court further ruled that the High Court determine whether or not there are two MDC-T parties, and whether Thokozani Khupe, Obert Gutu and Abednico Bhebhe are entitled to use the name, symbol logo and trademarks of the MDC-T.Court papers filed in the High Court by Khupe under case number HC1051/18 have set tongues wagging, with rivals alleging the 54-year-old filed a wrong party constitution, edited to suit her contention that she was the only deputy president of the MDC at the time the party's founding leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, succumbed to colon cancer on February 14.Following Tsvangirai's death, the opposition picked Chamisa as its new leader and presidential candidate, but Khupe and her allies accused the 40-year-old of a power grab, and have also refused to recognise his leadership.Chamisa was then forced to approach the High Court in Bulawayo seeking an interdict to stop Khupe and her allies from continuing to infringe on the MDC trademark, passing off as the party leader, and using the MDC name without the authority of the opposition party.More to follow...