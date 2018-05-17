Kasukuwere arrested?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere who returned from self-imposed exile is reported to have been taken aside by the Law and Order officials for questioning.Kasukuwere landed at Robert Mugabe International Airport at 12 pm today amid a demonstration by Zanu PF youths led by Harare province youth chairperson Godwin Gomwe who accused him of corruption among many other issues.According to sources Kasukuwere, who came aboard the South African Airways, landed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport midday, was immediately taken aside by the Law and Order officials for questioning.The former Zanu PF national commissar escaped into exile together with former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo following the November 2017 coup which forced then-president Robert Mugabe to give up power to Emmerson Mnangagwa.In an interview, Mr Kasukuwere said he was staying out of politics. He denied reports suggesting he was coming to lead the National Patriotic Front (NPF), adding that it would need a lot of convincing for him to rejoin politics.