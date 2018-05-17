Latest News Editor's Choice


Police keen to interview Kasukuwere

by Byo24News Reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Kasukuwere and wife Barbara
Zimbabwe Republic Police has said they are keen to interview Former Zanu PF National Political Commissar Savior Kasukuwere who arrived back in the country this Tuesday afternoon.

ZRP national spokesperson Senior Assistant Charity Charamba, although she did not give reasons, said police will make arrangements to interview the fallen politician.

Kasukuwere, who was accompanied by his wife, Barbra arrived at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport aboard South African Airways.

He was welcomed by local businessman, Agrippa Masiyakurima alias Bopela.

On arrival, the aggressive former Zanu PF politician was met with a demonstration by suspected Zanu PF supporters who accused him of corruption and almost decimating the ruling party.

A jovial Kasukuwere told journalists that he was happy to be back in the country.

"I am very happy to be back home," he curtly said before being whisked away in Bopela's car.

Kasukuwere who was key member of the G40 faction fled into safety in November last year following military involvement in Zanu PF factional wars which led to the resignation of long leader Robert Mugabe.

Unlike his counterparts, Professor Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao, since the November events, Kasukuwere has remained quiet and suspicion has been rife that he was striking a deal with the military.

At the weekend, he told the Sunday Times that he was prepared to come home and face the music.

However, it is highly unlikely that he will be caged with sources saying he is somehow related to the man who engineered the military intervention, Constantino Chiwenga who is now the country's vice president.

Chiwenga is believed to be the one who guaranteed Kasukuwere safe return to Zimbabwe.

Source - Byo24News

