'Zimbabwe owes peace to the military'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF political commissar Engelbert Rugeje, who is also Doves Funeral service board chair, says the country owes its peace to the military.

Handing over a funeral hearse to the Zimbabwe National Army, Rugeje said Doves was prepared to fund the well-being of members of the national army by taking care of them during bereavement.

"It is of great importance to note that Zimbabwe is a very peaceful nation and we owe this to the vigilance of the security forces particularly the Zimbabwe National Army," Rugeje said, adding: "We are who we are because of
you".

The funeral group, besides donating a top-of-the-range hearse, which will cater for uniformed members who do not have funeral cover and can access all terrain roads, said they also assisted the army in the rehabilitation of its funeral parlour.

The donation was received by Army Commander, Lieutenant-General Edzai Chimonyo.

Source - newsday
More on: #Rugeje, #Military, #Coup

Comments

