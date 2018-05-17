Centre for Investigative Journalism established in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Byo24News Reporter

A new media laboratory meant to improve investigative journalism in Zimbabwe has been established in Harare.The lab, Centre for Investigative Journalism was established in January 2018. It will be launched next month.The project is being run by a group journalists, a media scholars and politicians from both parties and will push for the production of evidence based stories that will leave no room for litigation.According to the organisation's website, "CIJZ is a think tank, independent centre of investigative journalism as well as a laboratory set up to train a new generation of reporters in the tools of investigative, in-depth and long form journalism across all media."CIJZ, a non profit making organisation which is set to work closely with other centres of investigative journalism in the world is set to equip aspiring investigative journalists with professional and personal skills needed to pursue stories.About itself, the organisation says it "seeks to promote . . . effective ethical and original reporting."CIJZ is being established at a time when corruption in government and corporate world has been going unchecked as journalists feared use of flake against them in their line of duty.The lab will also place interns at sister investigative centres around the world so that they learn and synchronise will global technics and methods of investigating high profile stories.