Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gweru calls for democracy, good governance

by Agencies
46 mins ago | Views
One of Zimbabwe's leading think tanks, Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI), held a transition dialogue meeting in Gweru this morning, focusing on democracy and the rule of law post Mugabe era.

Participants said they are disappointed by the current government's efforts towards the transition to a democratic Zimbabwe.

"Mnangagwa promised to end corruption and deal with externalisers but he has done virtually nothing tangible and thus bad news for the transition, its lipstick transition," said Dr Chakunda.

"We feel 'the ruling government' is not doing justice to our economy. Instead of resolving the cash crisis we face, they just introduced scarfs, expensive party regalia and numerous flight gates," said one participant.

Another participant said giving chiefs expensive cars will not put food on the table of suffering rural villagers.

Dr Chakunda, however, emphasized that it is necessary to note that President Mnangagwa inherited a dying economic and socio-political system from his predecessors.

'The problem can be traced back to the crop of politicians who controlled the state in the birth of Zimbabwe in 1980. They lacked a clear vision shared by the people of Zimbabwe,' said Dr Chakunda.

'Thus, the transition from a white settler state to a black kleptocratic state failed to incorporate the citizens in the transition,' he added.

Dr Chakunda said because of lack of a comprehensive transition plan and lack of citizen voices, the Zanu Pf government has been thriving through violence to retain power that is, Gukurahundi, Murambatsvina and the 2008 election period violence.

'The govt has failed to redefine political contestation; instead of encouraging political opposition to cross pollinate ideas for perfecting policy, dissent and criticism is being reduced to enmity and thus justifying citizen voices that are critical to our transition', he said.

'I have gone through MDC and Zanu Pf manifestos and I have realised that they promise the same transition: what differs is the choice of words and party names on them', said Dr Chakunda.

Dr Chakunda urged political parties to let people be at the centre of transition as they bear the costs of a foul transition.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Agencies

Comments

Kapenta/matemba in bulk

20 acre montgomery prized to go

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale

Combine harvesters shipped to zimbabwe

6beds njube neat on 300m/2

Kelvin west acre+ stand serviced prized to go

200m/2 servived cowdrypark just after luveve prized to go

Emganwini extension stands available - 200m2 , 300m2 , 400m2


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Unlicenced cannabis farmer onvicted

7 mins ago | 16 Views

Man fined $100 for stealing a chicken

22 mins ago | 44 Views

No, Chamisa did not WIN in court against Khupe

29 mins ago | 335 Views

The fugitive Jonathan Moyo should write his will before submitting himself to Interpol

43 mins ago | 443 Views

I have lost faith in ZEC

48 mins ago | 228 Views

Chamisa's desperation is becoming very worrying

52 mins ago | 472 Views

'I'm not Chamisa's side chick'

5 hrs ago | 5933 Views

MRP President summoned by Matobo youths

5 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Will Commonwealth welcome Zimbabwe - a repentant prodigal son or mamba that shed off it old coat, Robert Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 550 Views

MDC-T Chamisa in trouble

5 hrs ago | 5845 Views

'Zimbabwe owes peace to the military'

6 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Zhuwao apologises to Jealousy Mawarire over Jonathan Moyo video conversation

6 hrs ago | 1163 Views

WATCH: Khupe hure chants by Chamisa's supporters

6 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Jonathan Moyo has nowhere to run to as Mnangagwa engages Interpol

6 hrs ago | 2284 Views

The mystery of the Pay-For-Your-House scheme

6 hrs ago | 461 Views

Police keen to interview Kasukuwere

7 hrs ago | 5517 Views

Bulawayo-Nkayi road's ingwigwizi Bridge construction kicks off

7 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Kasukuwere arrested?

7 hrs ago | 8614 Views

ZEC website susceptible to hacking

7 hrs ago | 635 Views

Mnangagwa shows determination to fight corruption

7 hrs ago | 1108 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa wins court case against Khupe

8 hrs ago | 18048 Views

ZANU PF pointed as the leading perpatrator of violence

8 hrs ago | 460 Views

Chamisa postpones Harare, Chitungwiza primaries

8 hrs ago | 819 Views

Chamisa, Majome trying to kiss and make up

8 hrs ago | 2133 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring MP appoint rivals as campaign managers

8 hrs ago | 692 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T in same violence WhatsApp group

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

American TV partners Zimbabwe artistes

8 hrs ago | 258 Views

'Chamisa doesn't want elections'

9 hrs ago | 5981 Views

WATCH: Kasukuwere returns

9 hrs ago | 6655 Views

Mliswa met Kasukuwere in exile

10 hrs ago | 8061 Views

Mugabe to spill the $15bn beans in Parly tomorrow?

10 hrs ago | 2877 Views

Zapu Firebrand Moyo lights up Zapu Europe AGM

11 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies

11 hrs ago | 5217 Views

Mnangagwa usurping NPA powers - analyst

12 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Zim must now show commitment to Commonwealth values of democracy

12 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Chamisa resumes Matebeleland rallies

12 hrs ago | 3862 Views

Mnangagwa aims to move Zimbabwe from pariah to global partner

13 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Mutsvangwa vs Rugeje: A picture really says a thousand words

13 hrs ago | 6384 Views

ZEC idiots mutilating isiNdebele

13 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Mujuru family divided over property

14 hrs ago | 3240 Views

Online gambling in South Africa in relation to the rest of the world

14 hrs ago | 461 Views

5 Zanu-PF supporters arrested for intra-party violence

14 hrs ago | 1645 Views

Call to restore sanity at Guruve Council

14 hrs ago | 420 Views

Charamba was Sodindo Banana's 'closet aide' - Jonathan Moyo

14 hrs ago | 4708 Views

Shamu fired for link with NPF?

14 hrs ago | 3971 Views

Interpol asked to seize Jonathan Moyo

14 hrs ago | 7380 Views

WATCH: Dembare fans singing a creative song

14 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

14 hrs ago | 484 Views

Used and discarded-Matabeleland people

14 hrs ago | 760 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days