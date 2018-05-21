Man fined $100 for stealing a chicken

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 38-year-old hungry chicken thief wept bitterly at Guruve magistrate court today after he was slapped with a $100 fine for stealing one chicken bird.Bonwell Obert pleaded guilty to a charge of stock theft before Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro who subsequently slapped him with $100 fine or risk going to jail for 30 days if he fails to pay.According to state prosecutor Spiwe Makarichi Bonwell Obert of plot number one Wela farm in Mvurwi unlawfully took Kariparira Kunayi's chicken last Friday saying he was hungry and the complainant was failing to pay him a $30 debt.During mitigation Obert said he took the chicken as a desperate way to feed himself after Kunayi failed to pay him his debt."Your worship the complaint was lucky that I managed to take one chicken worth $5 I wanted six because there are equivalent to my $30, I am starving so by getting the chicken at least l wanted to feed myself," he said.Mutiro did not entertain his mitigation plea and slapped him with a fine to which he wept uncontrollably saying he had no money.