Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man fined $100 for stealing a chicken

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
A 38-year-old hungry chicken thief wept bitterly at Guruve magistrate court today after he was slapped with a $100 fine for stealing one chicken bird.

Bonwell Obert pleaded guilty to a charge of stock theft before Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro who subsequently slapped him with $100 fine or risk going to jail for 30 days if he fails to pay.

According to state prosecutor Spiwe Makarichi Bonwell Obert of plot number one Wela farm in Mvurwi unlawfully took Kariparira Kunayi's chicken last Friday saying he was hungry and the complainant was failing to pay him a $30 debt.

During mitigation Obert said he took the chicken as a desperate way to feed himself after Kunayi failed to pay him his debt.

"Your worship the complaint was lucky that I managed to take one chicken worth $5 I wanted six because there are equivalent to my $30, I am starving so by getting the chicken at least l wanted to feed myself," he said.

Mutiro did not entertain his mitigation plea and slapped him with a fine to which he wept uncontrollably saying he had no money.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Unlicenced cannabis farmer convicted

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

No, Chamisa did not WIN in court against Khupe

3 hrs ago | 1549 Views

The fugitive Jonathan Moyo should write his will before submitting himself to Interpol

3 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Gweru calls for democracy, good governance

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

I have lost faith in ZEC

3 hrs ago | 626 Views

Chamisa's desperation is becoming very worrying

3 hrs ago | 1307 Views

'I'm not Chamisa's side chick'

8 hrs ago | 6925 Views

MRP President summoned by Matobo youths

8 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Will Commonwealth welcome Zimbabwe - a repentant prodigal son or mamba that shed off it old coat, Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 581 Views

MDC-T Chamisa in trouble

8 hrs ago | 6339 Views

'Zimbabwe owes peace to the military'

8 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Zhuwao apologises to Jealousy Mawarire over Jonathan Moyo video conversation

8 hrs ago | 1297 Views

WATCH: Khupe hure chants by Chamisa's supporters

8 hrs ago | 2257 Views

Jonathan Moyo has nowhere to run to as Mnangagwa engages Interpol

8 hrs ago | 2557 Views

The mystery of the Pay-For-Your-House scheme

9 hrs ago | 510 Views

Police keen to interview Kasukuwere

9 hrs ago | 5949 Views

Bulawayo-Nkayi road's ingwigwizi Bridge construction kicks off

9 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Kasukuwere arrested?

9 hrs ago | 9285 Views

ZEC website susceptible to hacking

10 hrs ago | 693 Views

Mnangagwa shows determination to fight corruption

10 hrs ago | 1138 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa wins court case against Khupe

10 hrs ago | 19792 Views

ZANU PF pointed as the leading perpatrator of violence

10 hrs ago | 488 Views

Chamisa postpones Harare, Chitungwiza primaries

10 hrs ago | 862 Views

Chamisa, Majome trying to kiss and make up

10 hrs ago | 2271 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring MP appoint rivals as campaign managers

10 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T in same violence WhatsApp group

10 hrs ago | 398 Views

American TV partners Zimbabwe artistes

10 hrs ago | 280 Views

'Chamisa doesn't want elections'

11 hrs ago | 6178 Views

WATCH: Kasukuwere returns

12 hrs ago | 6853 Views

Mliswa met Kasukuwere in exile

13 hrs ago | 8430 Views

Mugabe to spill the $15bn beans in Parly tomorrow?

13 hrs ago | 2975 Views

Zapu Firebrand Moyo lights up Zapu Europe AGM

13 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies

14 hrs ago | 5440 Views

Mnangagwa usurping NPA powers - analyst

14 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Zim must now show commitment to Commonwealth values of democracy

14 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Chamisa resumes Matebeleland rallies

15 hrs ago | 3966 Views

Mnangagwa aims to move Zimbabwe from pariah to global partner

15 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Mutsvangwa vs Rugeje: A picture really says a thousand words

15 hrs ago | 6538 Views

ZEC idiots mutilating isiNdebele

15 hrs ago | 2767 Views

Mujuru family divided over property

16 hrs ago | 3352 Views

Online gambling in South Africa in relation to the rest of the world

16 hrs ago | 465 Views

5 Zanu-PF supporters arrested for intra-party violence

16 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Call to restore sanity at Guruve Council

16 hrs ago | 424 Views

Charamba was Sodindo Banana's 'closet aide' - Jonathan Moyo

16 hrs ago | 4815 Views

Shamu fired for link with NPF?

16 hrs ago | 4049 Views

Interpol asked to seize Jonathan Moyo

16 hrs ago | 7588 Views

WATCH: Dembare fans singing a creative song

16 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

17 hrs ago | 492 Views

Used and discarded-Matabeleland people

17 hrs ago | 773 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days