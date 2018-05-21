Unlicenced cannabis farmer convicted

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 27-year-old Mvurwi cannabis farmer was convicted for cultivating three plants of the weed without licence. at Guruve magistrate court today.Kingstone Magwanja was sentenced to nine months in prison wholly suspended on condition that he peforms 315hours of community service at Forester A primary by Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro.It is the state's case that on 24 April 2018 Criminal Investigations Department officers approached Magwanja's homestead to search for cannabis working on a tip off and found three plants in his garden.In passing sentence Mutiro warned Magwanja never to be associated with cannabis related matters in the next five years as that will lead to imprisonment without an option of a fine.