Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Special anti-graft unit to reinforce Zacc operations'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Special Prosecuting Unit is not meant to supersede or undermine the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, but to reinforce its operations by ensuring a well-coordinated and comprehensive approach where all the investigating arms and prosecution elements operate in a coordinated manner.

This was said by Presidential Press Secretary Mr George Charamba yesterday.

He said this was in line with President Mnangagwa's policy of zero tolerance to corruption as espoused in his inaugural speech on November 24, 2017.

"It is meant to improve the prosecutorial traffic because we are getting to a situation where the public prosecutor is overwhelmed to a point where a perception was beginning to form suggesting a lack of appetite for combating corruption," said Mr Charamba.

"In terms of operation, this particular unit which will be housed in the Office of the President and Cabinet will be free to enlist lawyers both in public as well as in private practice so as to augment the capacity of the National Prosecuting Authority in order to fast-track justice delivery. It is also in keeping with the decision of the Chief Justice (Luke Malaba) of creating special courts.

Overall, His Excellency the President, as Head of the Executive, is laying the institutional framework for a dispensation that declares zero tolerance on corruption as promised at his inauguration."

In a statement on Monday, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said members of the unit were bound by the Official Secrets Act (Chapter11:10.)

He said allowances for the members would be determined by the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Said Dr Sibanda: "Corruption has been identified as the foremost threat to the rule of law, public order and socio-economic well-being of the country. Furthermore, Parliament and the judiciary have reiterated the same policy pronouncement. In compliance with the said policy pronouncement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has conducted investigations in respect of several high profile cases and the relevant dockets are complete and ready for prosecution."

Dr Sibanda said ZACC had also handed complete dockets to the NPA for prosecution.

"The Judicial Service Commission, in support of Government policy on the fight against corruption, has also established specialised anti-corruption courts which have not been fully utilised.

"In spite of all these efforts the National Prosecution Authority made meaningful progress in the prosecution of these cases before the courts.

"The President further notes that the concern by the Prosecutor General that the National Prosecuting Authority lacks the human capacity to effectively prosecute these matters.

"The Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs has therefore, recommended that a Special Unit be constituted to give effect to the policy pronouncement by the President to fight against corruption," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #ZACC, #Charamba, #Unit

Comments

Large space available to ship cars to zimbabwe from uk

Emganwini extension stands available - 200m2 , 300m2 , 400m2

Kapenta/matemba in bulk

Houses rooms or full, cottages, flats full/share, plots/farms to lease

20acre plot prized to go

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale

Wanted: 1 acre stand in the low density suburbs of bulawayo preferable in burnside

12 acre plot for sale prized to go,


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The dilemma of filling Mugabe, Tsvangirai boots

25 mins ago | 126 Views

Kenyan, Mauritian experts address Zimnat trade credit conference

31 mins ago | 29 Views

NMB Bank opens sub-branch in Bindura

38 mins ago | 48 Views

Largest football stadiums in the world

42 mins ago | 301 Views

War vets urge losing candidates to 'iron out their differences'

55 mins ago | 131 Views

Kasukuwere quits politics

59 mins ago | 749 Views

Zanu-PF gets tech-savvy to win polls

60 mins ago | 271 Views

Chamisa, Biti parties clash over seats

1 hr ago | 347 Views

Zanu-PF youth plot Mnangagwa interface rally

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Soldier gets 7 years for setting lover ablaze

1 hr ago | 186 Views

National Youth Service graduates defect to NPF

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Obert Mpofu to appear in court

1 hr ago | 318 Views

Mugabe to appear in parliament today

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Dlamini crowned Matebeleland North's Miss Tourism

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Chamisa, Khupe feud back to High Court

1 hr ago | 151 Views

'Electorate misunderstood me,' says Tshinga Dube

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Zapu urges people to physically inspect voters roll

1 hr ago | 30 Views

'Army won't let Chamisa rule Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 393 Views

MDC-T councillor arrested

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Makamba trying to push Mlotshwa out of Telecel Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwen family in Johannesburg hostage drama

1 hr ago | 289 Views

Zec sends text messages to 3m registered voters

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Dembare players threaten strike

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Banking sector demands 60% pay rise

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Khupe, Chamisa parties to use same name, logo?

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Police shoot two violent murder suspects

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

MDC Alliance's ballot paper demands slammed

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa heads back to Manicaland

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Confusion hits MDC-T primaries

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Khupe allies hits out at Chamisa's 'violent, vulgar' youths

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF warns party members against violence

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

BAZ to increase TV, Radio service coverage

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

MDC poll demands outrageous, says Charamba

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Councillors accused of vote-buying

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

WATCH: Youth Empowerment & What Became of Social Media Activists who dominated 2016 - POV with Zororo Makamba

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Unlicenced cannabis farmer convicted

12 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Man fined $100 for stealing a chicken

12 hrs ago | 1013 Views

No, Chamisa did not WIN in court against Khupe

13 hrs ago | 4474 Views

The fugitive Jonathan Moyo should write his will before submitting himself to Interpol

13 hrs ago | 4337 Views

Gweru calls for democracy, good governance

13 hrs ago | 466 Views

I have lost faith in ZEC

13 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Chamisa's desperation is becoming very worrying

13 hrs ago | 3174 Views

'I'm not Chamisa's side chick'

17 hrs ago | 10216 Views

MRP President summoned by Matobo youths

17 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Will Commonwealth welcome Zimbabwe - a repentant prodigal son or mamba that shed off it old coat, Robert Mugabe

17 hrs ago | 701 Views

MDC-T Chamisa in trouble

17 hrs ago | 8284 Views

'Zimbabwe owes peace to the military'

18 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Zhuwao apologises to Jealousy Mawarire over Jonathan Moyo video conversation

18 hrs ago | 1730 Views

WATCH: Khupe hure chants by Chamisa's supporters

18 hrs ago | 3148 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days