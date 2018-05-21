Khupe allies hits out at Chamisa's 'violent, vulgar' youths

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Dr Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T has blasted a rival faction led by Nelson Chamisa for their violent behaviour and vulgar insults aimed at their leader outside the Supreme Court yesterday.The rowdy supporters of the Chamisa-led MDC-T faction hurled insults and threatened to manhandle Dr Khupe outside the Supreme Court following a hearing into their dispute of the ownership of the party's name.Spokesperson of the Khupe-led MDC-T, Ms Linda Masarira yesterday accused the Mr Chamisa's faction of being violent and intolerant to divergent views."What happened today shows how undemocratic and how the MDC-T led by Nelson Chamisa is intolerant of divergent views," she said."It also shows how the Chamisa-led MDC-T disregard women in political leadership through violence and derogatory words they aimed at Dr Khupe. It is clear that the unruly youths were bused to the Supreme Court with the intention of causing violence and insult Dr Khupe."The two factions have been battling for the sole use of the party's name and yesterday, the Supreme Court ruled that they continue using their name until the issue is resolved by the High Court.Yesterday's attack on Dr Khupe is the second time she has been subjected to abuse by the youths aligned to Mr Chamisa.Dr Khupe, together with secretary-general Mr Douglas Mwonzora and deputy organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe, were also attacked at the burial of late party leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai in February, after she claimed she was the legitimate heir.