Confusion hits MDC-T primaries

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T primary elections failed to take place in most constituencies and wards in the Midlands Province at the weekend after rowdy party youths disrupted voting process by either running away with ballot boxes or barricading polling stations.

In an interview on Monday, MDC-T Midlands provincial spokesperson Mr Munyaradzi Mutandavari confirmed that voting was abandoned in most areas due to confusion and logistical challenges.

He said few wards and constituencies completed the voting process and counting of votes.

"Elections in the Midlands province were only completed in few constituencies like Zvishavane-Ngezi and Shurugwi North and some parts of Gweru urban.

"Voting was, however, disrupted in some wards especially in Gweru and Mkoba constituencies with reports that in some wards, the voting process was disrupted after candidates failed to agree on certain procedures," he said.

Mr Mutandavari could not give finer details of what had happened.

"I am still compiling I will get back to you," he said.

His mobile phone later went unanswered.

Sources within the party said there were incidents of violence in some wards in Kwekwe and Gweru after candidates clashed.

"The whole process was chaotic. We did not vote in Gweru's Ward 3 after some youths ran away with ballot boxes. The same scenario occurred in wards 6 and 11 when some voters were threatened with assault if they go and vote," said the source.

The source said in Gweru urban, only Wards 1, 16 and 5 managed to complete the voting and counting process.

"In Ward 16, Mr Tawanda Magidi emerged victorious polling 63 votes while his closest rival, Mr Promise Mucheda polled 45 votes.

In ward 5, Mr Cleopas Shiri was the winner with 130 votes while his closest rival, Mr Moses Marecha got 80 votes," said the source.

The source said they were now waiting for communication from the party's national executive on the rescheduled election dates.

Source - the herald

