Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa heads back to Manicaland

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa heads back to Manicaland today for the ground-breaking ceremony of a 16 000-seater multi-purpose sports centre to be built in Marange. The Zanu-PF President and First Secretary will also use the opportunity to address the revolutionary party's supporters in the area.

He was in the same province last Saturday where he addressed mega-rallies in Mutare and Buhera.
The rallies saw Zanu-PF flexing its mobilisation muscle with the Buhera rally held at Murambinda Growth Point being attended by over 30 000 people.

At the rallies, the President laid out his vision for the country in the next 12 years.
The rallies dwarfed all gatherings which had previously been held by the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC-T faction.
Mr Chamisa was at Murambinda two weeks ago where he addressed a handful of people.

Though many had framed the President's meetings as an election campaign rally judging by the massive turnout, President Mnangagwa said the Zanu-PF campaign juggernaut was still to take-off.
He said he was on a mission to assess economic projects in the province.

Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chairperson Mike Madiro yesterday confirmed that President Mnangagwa would be at St Noah School today.

"I can confirm that the President is visiting for a ground-breaking ceremony of some sports facility in Marange at St Noah School.

"It is a programme under Kazembe Kazembe (Youths, Sports, Arts and Recreation Minister).
"They have targets in the ministry in terms of putting up sporting facilities for young people and this facility is one of those targets under sports development for the youths."

Kazembe weighed in: "St Noah of Marange are building a 16 000-seater multi-purpose sports centre and the President is going to officiate at the ground breaking ceremony. We have already initiated the construction of a low-cost tennis court which I commissioned."

Madiro said after the ground-breaking ceremony, President Mnangagwa would then address Zanu-PF supporters since the country was in an election period.

Zimbabwe is expected to hold harmonised elections by the end of July.
"Given that wherever the Head of State and Government goes or the leadership of the party visits, it is our duty to mobilise people to go and welcome the President," he said.

"We are on the ground mobilising people to receive President Mnangagwa for the youth programme. Mind you, we are in an election period and this is not going to be an ordinary mobilisation.

"We are doing this massively so that the people get to know and hear for themselves the message from the President."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Combine harvesters shipped to zimbabwe

20acre plot prized to go

Emganwini extension stands available - 200m2 , 300m2 , 400m2

Volvo bm articulated dump truck for sale

2006 honda jazz 1.3l for sale (ex-uk / just arrived )

6beds njube neat on 300m/2

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale

200m/2 servived cowdrypark just after luveve prized to go


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The dilemma of filling Mugabe, Tsvangirai boots

27 mins ago | 139 Views

Kenyan, Mauritian experts address Zimnat trade credit conference

32 mins ago | 30 Views

NMB Bank opens sub-branch in Bindura

39 mins ago | 49 Views

Largest football stadiums in the world

43 mins ago | 312 Views

War vets urge losing candidates to 'iron out their differences'

56 mins ago | 135 Views

Kasukuwere quits politics

1 hr ago | 763 Views

Zanu-PF gets tech-savvy to win polls

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Chamisa, Biti parties clash over seats

1 hr ago | 356 Views

Zanu-PF youth plot Mnangagwa interface rally

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Soldier gets 7 years for setting lover ablaze

1 hr ago | 190 Views

National Youth Service graduates defect to NPF

1 hr ago | 228 Views

Obert Mpofu to appear in court

1 hr ago | 325 Views

Mugabe to appear in parliament today

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Dlamini crowned Matebeleland North's Miss Tourism

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Chamisa, Khupe feud back to High Court

1 hr ago | 152 Views

'Electorate misunderstood me,' says Tshinga Dube

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Zapu urges people to physically inspect voters roll

1 hr ago | 30 Views

'Army won't let Chamisa rule Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 399 Views

MDC-T councillor arrested

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Makamba trying to push Mlotshwa out of Telecel Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwen family in Johannesburg hostage drama

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Zec sends text messages to 3m registered voters

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Dembare players threaten strike

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Banking sector demands 60% pay rise

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Khupe, Chamisa parties to use same name, logo?

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Police shoot two violent murder suspects

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

MDC Alliance's ballot paper demands slammed

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Confusion hits MDC-T primaries

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Khupe allies hits out at Chamisa's 'violent, vulgar' youths

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

'Special anti-graft unit to reinforce Zacc operations'

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF warns party members against violence

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

BAZ to increase TV, Radio service coverage

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

MDC poll demands outrageous, says Charamba

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Councillors accused of vote-buying

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

WATCH: Youth Empowerment & What Became of Social Media Activists who dominated 2016 - POV with Zororo Makamba

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Unlicenced cannabis farmer convicted

12 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Man fined $100 for stealing a chicken

12 hrs ago | 1013 Views

No, Chamisa did not WIN in court against Khupe

13 hrs ago | 4478 Views

The fugitive Jonathan Moyo should write his will before submitting himself to Interpol

13 hrs ago | 4344 Views

Gweru calls for democracy, good governance

13 hrs ago | 466 Views

I have lost faith in ZEC

13 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Chamisa's desperation is becoming very worrying

13 hrs ago | 3178 Views

'I'm not Chamisa's side chick'

17 hrs ago | 10226 Views

MRP President summoned by Matobo youths

17 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Will Commonwealth welcome Zimbabwe - a repentant prodigal son or mamba that shed off it old coat, Robert Mugabe

17 hrs ago | 701 Views

MDC-T Chamisa in trouble

17 hrs ago | 8285 Views

'Zimbabwe owes peace to the military'

18 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Zhuwao apologises to Jealousy Mawarire over Jonathan Moyo video conversation

18 hrs ago | 1732 Views

WATCH: Khupe hure chants by Chamisa's supporters

18 hrs ago | 3149 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days