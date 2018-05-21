Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police shoot two violent murder suspects

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo shot two suspected illegal gold panners who violently resisted arrest after one of them allegedly killed, without provocation, a fellow gold miner at Hope Fountain.

Dumisani Ndlovu (25) is alleged to have fatally stabbed Howard Sibanda (19) while in the company of Prince Mwale (33) who was wanted for assault.

The incident occurred at Lonester Mine in Hope Fountain on the outskirts of Bulawayo on Sunday at about 1AM.

A source said the pair was part of a group of panners that had been gambling through the night.

The source said Ndlovu found Sibanda sleeping near a fire and started kicking him.

When the now deceased woke up, the source said, Ndlovu stabbed him with an unknown object.

"He stabbed Sibanda in the chest for no apparent reason and he died on the spot. Some of the witnesses said Ndlovu was overheard saying 'umfana lowu ngimgwazele amahala (I've stabbed that boy for no reason),' he said.

The source said one of the panners rushed to Hillside Police Station to make a report.

"When the investigating unit arrived at the murder scene, the group of gold panners tried to assist their friends to resist arrest. They attacked police officers with stones. They also tried to incite others to be violent against police officers," said the source.

"The pair even tried to arrest the police forcing the law enforcement agents to shoot at them. Ndlovu and Mwale were eventually arrested after the shooting."

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident yesterday.

"Police on Sunday arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man. It's unfortunate that police had to use minimum force and shoot the suspects in the legs to restrain them from being violent," said Insp Simango.

She warned members of the public against undermining police officers as they carry out their duties.

Insp Simango said after the arrest of the pair, the police discovered that Mwale was actually on the police wanted list for an assault case.

"Our duty is to maintain law and order and arrest those accused of violating the law. We call for citizens' co-operation with our officers as they execute their duties. We are headed towards elections and we want the peace that is prevailing to continue to obtain," she said.

Insp Simango commended members of the public for also reporting the crime on time, saying swift crime reporting helps the police to react quickly.
Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The dilemma of filling Mugabe, Tsvangirai boots

10 mins ago | 20 Views

Kenyan, Mauritian experts address Zimnat trade credit conference

15 mins ago | 14 Views

NMB Bank opens sub-branch in Bindura

22 mins ago | 21 Views

Largest football stadiums in the world

27 mins ago | 170 Views

War vets urge losing candidates to 'iron out their differences'

39 mins ago | 88 Views

Kasukuwere quits politics

43 mins ago | 540 Views

Zanu-PF gets tech-savvy to win polls

44 mins ago | 189 Views

Chamisa, Biti parties clash over seats

44 mins ago | 269 Views

Zanu-PF youth plot Mnangagwa interface rally

46 mins ago | 144 Views

Soldier gets 7 years for setting lover ablaze

46 mins ago | 155 Views

National Youth Service graduates defect to NPF

47 mins ago | 172 Views

Obert Mpofu to appear in court

47 mins ago | 227 Views

Mugabe to appear in parliament today

47 mins ago | 168 Views

Dlamini crowned Matebeleland North's Miss Tourism

49 mins ago | 60 Views

Chamisa, Khupe feud back to High Court

49 mins ago | 123 Views

'Electorate misunderstood me,' says Tshinga Dube

50 mins ago | 129 Views

Zapu urges people to physically inspect voters roll

51 mins ago | 22 Views

'Army won't let Chamisa rule Zimbabwe'

51 mins ago | 315 Views

MDC-T councillor arrested

52 mins ago | 163 Views

Makamba trying to push Mlotshwa out of Telecel Zimbabwe

53 mins ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwen family in Johannesburg hostage drama

54 mins ago | 228 Views

Zec sends text messages to 3m registered voters

55 mins ago | 117 Views

Dembare players threaten strike

55 mins ago | 76 Views

Banking sector demands 60% pay rise

56 mins ago | 81 Views

Khupe, Chamisa parties to use same name, logo?

1 hr ago | 380 Views

MDC Alliance's ballot paper demands slammed

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa heads back to Manicaland

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Confusion hits MDC-T primaries

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Khupe allies hits out at Chamisa's 'violent, vulgar' youths

1 hr ago | 235 Views

'Special anti-graft unit to reinforce Zacc operations'

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF warns party members against violence

1 hr ago | 39 Views

BAZ to increase TV, Radio service coverage

1 hr ago | 38 Views

MDC poll demands outrageous, says Charamba

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Councillors accused of vote-buying

1 hr ago | 63 Views

WATCH: Youth Empowerment & What Became of Social Media Activists who dominated 2016 - POV with Zororo Makamba

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Unlicenced cannabis farmer convicted

12 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Man fined $100 for stealing a chicken

12 hrs ago | 1006 Views

No, Chamisa did not WIN in court against Khupe

12 hrs ago | 4431 Views

The fugitive Jonathan Moyo should write his will before submitting himself to Interpol

12 hrs ago | 4259 Views

Gweru calls for democracy, good governance

13 hrs ago | 463 Views

I have lost faith in ZEC

13 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Chamisa's desperation is becoming very worrying

13 hrs ago | 3148 Views

'I'm not Chamisa's side chick'

17 hrs ago | 10111 Views

MRP President summoned by Matobo youths

17 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Will Commonwealth welcome Zimbabwe - a repentant prodigal son or mamba that shed off it old coat, Robert Mugabe

17 hrs ago | 697 Views

MDC-T Chamisa in trouble

17 hrs ago | 8251 Views

'Zimbabwe owes peace to the military'

17 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Zhuwao apologises to Jealousy Mawarire over Jonathan Moyo video conversation

17 hrs ago | 1712 Views

WATCH: Khupe hure chants by Chamisa's supporters

17 hrs ago | 3091 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days