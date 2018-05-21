Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Banking sector demands 60% pay rise

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
WORKERS in the banking sector are demanding a 60 percent salary increase and have given their employers a two-week ultimatum after which they will go on strike if their demands are not met.

In a letter to the Bankers Employers Association of Zimbabwe (BEAZ), the workers, represented by the Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers Union (Zibawu), rejected a 3.4 percent increase they were previously offered and threatened to embark on sit ins, sit outs and demonstrations.

"Following the conclusion of the collective bargaining session in our sector, wherein parties declared a deadlock, we write to serve you notice of our intention to resort to collective job action. The 14 days' notice is issued in terms of section 104 of the Labour Act (Chapter 28:01) as amended," said Zibawu general secretary, Mr Peter Mutasa.

"Upon expiry of the 14 days' notice and subject to other mandatory provisions of the law, our members will embark on sit ins, sit outs, demonstrations, call for boycotts and any other concerted actions. This action can be averted if you accede to our 60 percent salary increase demand or opening of negotiations for a respectable salary increase well above your 3, 46 percent offer."

The lowest paid worker in the banking sector earns between $400 to $600. Workers have said they have not had any pay rise in the last few years despite the increase in the cost of living.

The letter has also been copied to the Ministry of Labour and Social Services. The Government has already set the pace by increasing salaries for its workers by 15 percent starting July this year.

The decision followed intense engagements after civil servants had threatened job action.

Labour unions have been calling for a pay rise since last year citing loss of value of money after prices of basic commodities had increased several times since 2016.

However, economic experts have warned the country's economy is not in a position to sustain a wage increase as some advocated for internal devaluation to trip the costs associated with production. Labour is a major component of cost drivers.

In 2015, BEAZ won an appeal challenging a Labour Court decision forcing the sector to review workers' salaries based on year-on-year inflation figures.

The Labour Court had in the previous year ruled in favour of the workers' union, granting them a salary increment.

Labour experts, have in the past pointed out that the country's wage structure is expensive and unsustainable, as compared to regional counterparts.

They indicated that the problem with the wage system is that it is fixed, meaning whether an employee performs or not, they still get paid even when there is no production.

They have since called for a review of the wage structure to make the country more attractive to investment.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The dilemma of filling Mugabe, Tsvangirai boots

21 mins ago | 95 Views

Kenyan, Mauritian experts address Zimnat trade credit conference

27 mins ago | 26 Views

NMB Bank opens sub-branch in Bindura

34 mins ago | 40 Views

Largest football stadiums in the world

38 mins ago | 265 Views

War vets urge losing candidates to 'iron out their differences'

50 mins ago | 118 Views

Kasukuwere quits politics

55 mins ago | 712 Views

Zanu-PF gets tech-savvy to win polls

55 mins ago | 250 Views

Chamisa, Biti parties clash over seats

56 mins ago | 328 Views

Zanu-PF youth plot Mnangagwa interface rally

57 mins ago | 169 Views

Soldier gets 7 years for setting lover ablaze

57 mins ago | 177 Views

National Youth Service graduates defect to NPF

58 mins ago | 201 Views

Obert Mpofu to appear in court

58 mins ago | 294 Views

Mugabe to appear in parliament today

59 mins ago | 211 Views

Dlamini crowned Matebeleland North's Miss Tourism

60 mins ago | 71 Views

Chamisa, Khupe feud back to High Court

1 hr ago | 146 Views

'Electorate misunderstood me,' says Tshinga Dube

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Zapu urges people to physically inspect voters roll

1 hr ago | 27 Views

'Army won't let Chamisa rule Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 376 Views

MDC-T councillor arrested

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Makamba trying to push Mlotshwa out of Telecel Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwen family in Johannesburg hostage drama

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Zec sends text messages to 3m registered voters

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Dembare players threaten strike

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Khupe, Chamisa parties to use same name, logo?

1 hr ago | 413 Views

Police shoot two violent murder suspects

1 hr ago | 435 Views

MDC Alliance's ballot paper demands slammed

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Mnangagwa heads back to Manicaland

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Confusion hits MDC-T primaries

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Khupe allies hits out at Chamisa's 'violent, vulgar' youths

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

'Special anti-graft unit to reinforce Zacc operations'

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF warns party members against violence

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

BAZ to increase TV, Radio service coverage

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

MDC poll demands outrageous, says Charamba

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Councillors accused of vote-buying

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

WATCH: Youth Empowerment & What Became of Social Media Activists who dominated 2016 - POV with Zororo Makamba

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Unlicenced cannabis farmer convicted

12 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Man fined $100 for stealing a chicken

12 hrs ago | 1012 Views

No, Chamisa did not WIN in court against Khupe

12 hrs ago | 4463 Views

The fugitive Jonathan Moyo should write his will before submitting himself to Interpol

13 hrs ago | 4317 Views

Gweru calls for democracy, good governance

13 hrs ago | 466 Views

I have lost faith in ZEC

13 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Chamisa's desperation is becoming very worrying

13 hrs ago | 3162 Views

'I'm not Chamisa's side chick'

17 hrs ago | 10188 Views

MRP President summoned by Matobo youths

17 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Will Commonwealth welcome Zimbabwe - a repentant prodigal son or mamba that shed off it old coat, Robert Mugabe

17 hrs ago | 700 Views

MDC-T Chamisa in trouble

17 hrs ago | 8274 Views

'Zimbabwe owes peace to the military'

17 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Zhuwao apologises to Jealousy Mawarire over Jonathan Moyo video conversation

17 hrs ago | 1728 Views

WATCH: Khupe hure chants by Chamisa's supporters

18 hrs ago | 3133 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days