Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Makamba trying to push Mlotshwa out of Telecel Zimbabwe

by Staff rpeorter
1 hr ago | Views
A NASTY fight has erupted in Telecel Zimbabwe as it emerged that one of the shareholders and Empowerment Corporation (EC) chairman, James Makamba, is allegedly trying to push out prominent lawyer Gerald Mlotshwa as a director of the mobile phone firm.

Mr Mlotshwa became a director in Telecel after his partner, Mr George Manyere, reportedly chose to exit the business, allegedly leaving him as the sole and beneficial owner of EC's 40 percent stake in the company.

Reports have also been rife that while Dr Makamba is regarded as EC chairperson by virtue of his shares in the company, he had in fact sold his stake in the entity.

EC was set in 1998 to ensure locals had a stake in the telecommunications business.

This saw various local organisations such as Dr Makamba's Kestrel Corporation, Dr Jane Mutasa's Selphon Investments, Magamba eChimurenga, Integrated Engineering Group, National Miners Association and the Zimbabwe Farmers Union, getting stakes in EC.

But confusion started reigning in EC when some shareholders failed to pay for their stakes, resulting in other groups buying the shares.

Dr Makamba recently wrote to the company's (Telecel) chief executive officer Mrs Angeline Vere on May 16, 2018, saying EC was withdrawing Mr Mlotshwa from the board.

"Pursuant to the terms of a sale and purchase agreement dated 29th May 2017 ('the SPA') signed between, Kestrel Corporation (Private) Limited, as majority shareholder of EC, Ecsponent (Private) Limited and myself in my personal capacity, EC nominated Mr Gerald Mlotshwa as a director of TZL.

"The SPA has since lapsed by virtue of effluxion of time and is now no longer valid and enforceable. In the circumstances, in accordance with the terms of the shareholders' agreement, EC hereby withdraws its nomination of Mr Mlotshwa as a director of TZL with immediate effect."

Efforts to get a comment from Dr Makamba since Saturday were fruitless as his phone was unreachable.

He had also not responded to all messages sent to him by the time of going to print.

However, Mr Mlotshwa's lawyers – Mushoriwa Pasi Corporate Attorneys – shot back at Dr Makamba, in a letter dated May 18, 2018, addressed to Mrs Vere.

Mr Itai Pasi, the head of conveyancing, securities and property law, at the law firm, wrote; "We act on behalf of Mr Gerald Mlotshwa. We refer to the letter dated 16 May 2018 addressed to you (Mrs Vere) by the chairman of the Empowerment Corporation (Private) Limited, Dr James Makamba, in which he purports to withdraw the nomination of Mr Mlotshwa as a director of Telecel Zimbabwe Limited, with immediate effect.

"It is our considered view that the purported withdrawal is invalid as it fails to comply with the provisions of section 175 of the Companies Act (Chapter 24: 03), which clearly outlines the procedure to follow for the removal of a director.

"Consequently, a purported removal other than that contained in the Companies Act is void and is of no force and effect."

Mr Pasi said Mr Mlotshwa had not resigned from the board and remains one of Telecel Zimbabwe directors until proper processes were undertaken to trigger such removal in terms of the law.

Officials told The Herald Business at the weekend that Dr Makamba's grudge with Mr Mlotshwa was sparked by the latter's move to block his nemesis and another director Dr Mutasa from accessing $15 000 each in board fees per month.

Dr Makamba and Dr Mutasa, were at some point arrested for fraudulent activities at the telecommunications firm.

Investigations have revealed that Dr Makamba wrote the letter to dismiss Mr Mlotshwa without the consent of other EC directors.

Recently, Dr Makamba was dragged to court by Mr Manyere over a $2,7 million debt, which Mr Mlotshwa had initially undertook to takeover on condition that the EC chair transfer equivalent shares.

Mr Manyere was forced to go to court as part of efforts to recover his money after Dr Makamba failed to transfer the shares to Mr Mlotshwa.

Dr Makamba, who was in self-imposed exile for over a decade, returned to Zimbabwe last year and was in good books with Mr Mlotshwa until the recent fallout.

Mr Mlotshwa refused to comment on the issue.

Telecel, the country's third largest mobile phone company by subscribers, has been mired in confusion since its formation particularly regarding the ownership of EC shares.

CEOs have been fired regularly at the mobile company. Government owns a 60 percent stake in Telecel after buying out VimpelCom recently through ZARNet in a $40 million transaction.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Houses rooms or full, cottages, flats full/share, plots/farms to lease

Large space available to ship cars to zimbabwe from uk

20 acre montgomery prized to go

For all your property buying and selling

Looking for stands, houses and plots for sale in bulawayo and zimbabwe as a whole

Volvo bm articulated dump truck for sale

12 acre plot for sale prized to go,

1 arce reigate stands available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The dilemma of filling Mugabe, Tsvangirai boots

20 mins ago | 85 Views

Kenyan, Mauritian experts address Zimnat trade credit conference

26 mins ago | 25 Views

NMB Bank opens sub-branch in Bindura

33 mins ago | 38 Views

Largest football stadiums in the world

37 mins ago | 256 Views

War vets urge losing candidates to 'iron out their differences'

50 mins ago | 118 Views

Kasukuwere quits politics

54 mins ago | 699 Views

Zanu-PF gets tech-savvy to win polls

54 mins ago | 243 Views

Chamisa, Biti parties clash over seats

55 mins ago | 325 Views

Zanu-PF youth plot Mnangagwa interface rally

56 mins ago | 169 Views

Soldier gets 7 years for setting lover ablaze

57 mins ago | 177 Views

National Youth Service graduates defect to NPF

57 mins ago | 198 Views

Obert Mpofu to appear in court

57 mins ago | 287 Views

Mugabe to appear in parliament today

58 mins ago | 208 Views

Dlamini crowned Matebeleland North's Miss Tourism

59 mins ago | 70 Views

Chamisa, Khupe feud back to High Court

60 mins ago | 143 Views

'Electorate misunderstood me,' says Tshinga Dube

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Zapu urges people to physically inspect voters roll

1 hr ago | 26 Views

'Army won't let Chamisa rule Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 367 Views

MDC-T councillor arrested

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwen family in Johannesburg hostage drama

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Zec sends text messages to 3m registered voters

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Dembare players threaten strike

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Banking sector demands 60% pay rise

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Khupe, Chamisa parties to use same name, logo?

1 hr ago | 408 Views

Police shoot two violent murder suspects

1 hr ago | 433 Views

MDC Alliance's ballot paper demands slammed

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Mnangagwa heads back to Manicaland

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Confusion hits MDC-T primaries

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Khupe allies hits out at Chamisa's 'violent, vulgar' youths

1 hr ago | 247 Views

'Special anti-graft unit to reinforce Zacc operations'

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zanu-PF warns party members against violence

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

BAZ to increase TV, Radio service coverage

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

MDC poll demands outrageous, says Charamba

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Councillors accused of vote-buying

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

WATCH: Youth Empowerment & What Became of Social Media Activists who dominated 2016 - POV with Zororo Makamba

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Unlicenced cannabis farmer convicted

12 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Man fined $100 for stealing a chicken

12 hrs ago | 1012 Views

No, Chamisa did not WIN in court against Khupe

12 hrs ago | 4459 Views

The fugitive Jonathan Moyo should write his will before submitting himself to Interpol

13 hrs ago | 4309 Views

Gweru calls for democracy, good governance

13 hrs ago | 466 Views

I have lost faith in ZEC

13 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Chamisa's desperation is becoming very worrying

13 hrs ago | 3162 Views

'I'm not Chamisa's side chick'

17 hrs ago | 10181 Views

MRP President summoned by Matobo youths

17 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Will Commonwealth welcome Zimbabwe - a repentant prodigal son or mamba that shed off it old coat, Robert Mugabe

17 hrs ago | 700 Views

MDC-T Chamisa in trouble

17 hrs ago | 8273 Views

'Zimbabwe owes peace to the military'

17 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Zhuwao apologises to Jealousy Mawarire over Jonathan Moyo video conversation

17 hrs ago | 1726 Views

WATCH: Khupe hure chants by Chamisa's supporters

18 hrs ago | 3127 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days