Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-T councillor arrested

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Councillor, Collet Ndhlovu (MDC-T), has been arrested for political violence.

Clr Ndhlovu, who is the councillor for Ward 29 in Cowdray Park, was arrested on Monday.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said details about the arrest had not reached her office yesterday but MDC-T provincial chairman Mr Gift Banda yesterday confirmed the arrest.

He said party members should desist from violence.

Mr Banda said the MDC-T has structures where aggrieved candidates can report their cases.

"I can confirm that he has been arrested. Elections were being conducted by the national leadership. We are still to get a report of what transpired so we can't pre-empt anything," he said.

"What we are generally saying is that when you feel aggrieved, everyone knows the channel to be used to make appeals and express your unhappiness about certain conduct than to engage in violence. It's so unfortunate."

Mr Banda urged party members to learn to control their emotions.

"I know it's a high stakes game where emotions can run high. But we urge people to control their emotions and allow due processes to take place. More so, this process is not being done by us as a province but the national leadership and the commissioner who is responsible for the elections," he said.

Clr Ndhlovu is contesting against his stepson Mr Happison Ncube who also has his eyes on the local government seat.

Clr Ndhlovu could not be reached for comment on his mobile phone and it was also not clear yesterday if he would appear in court.

MDC-T primary elections that started on Friday have been marred by violence and alleged vote buying in some of the constituencies.

Last week, MDC-T deputy president Engineer Elias Mudzuri confirmed the chaos rocking the party's process to select representatives ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections, alleging imposition of "rich strangers" at the expense of poor loyalists.

Posting on micro blogging site Twitter, Eng Mudzuri said the party was being cruel on itself by sacrificing long serving members.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Combine harvesters shipped to zimbabwe

20acre plot prized to go

Emganwini extension stands available - 200m2 , 300m2 , 400m2

Volvo bm articulated dump truck for sale

2006 honda jazz 1.3l for sale (ex-uk / just arrived )

6beds njube neat on 300m/2

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale

200m/2 servived cowdrypark just after luveve prized to go


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The dilemma of filling Mugabe, Tsvangirai boots

26 mins ago | 137 Views

Kenyan, Mauritian experts address Zimnat trade credit conference

32 mins ago | 30 Views

NMB Bank opens sub-branch in Bindura

39 mins ago | 49 Views

Largest football stadiums in the world

43 mins ago | 310 Views

War vets urge losing candidates to 'iron out their differences'

56 mins ago | 134 Views

Kasukuwere quits politics

60 mins ago | 759 Views

Zanu-PF gets tech-savvy to win polls

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Chamisa, Biti parties clash over seats

1 hr ago | 354 Views

Zanu-PF youth plot Mnangagwa interface rally

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Soldier gets 7 years for setting lover ablaze

1 hr ago | 188 Views

National Youth Service graduates defect to NPF

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Obert Mpofu to appear in court

1 hr ago | 323 Views

Mugabe to appear in parliament today

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Dlamini crowned Matebeleland North's Miss Tourism

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Chamisa, Khupe feud back to High Court

1 hr ago | 151 Views

'Electorate misunderstood me,' says Tshinga Dube

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Zapu urges people to physically inspect voters roll

1 hr ago | 30 Views

'Army won't let Chamisa rule Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 398 Views

Makamba trying to push Mlotshwa out of Telecel Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwen family in Johannesburg hostage drama

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Zec sends text messages to 3m registered voters

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Dembare players threaten strike

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Banking sector demands 60% pay rise

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Khupe, Chamisa parties to use same name, logo?

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Police shoot two violent murder suspects

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

MDC Alliance's ballot paper demands slammed

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mnangagwa heads back to Manicaland

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Confusion hits MDC-T primaries

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Khupe allies hits out at Chamisa's 'violent, vulgar' youths

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

'Special anti-graft unit to reinforce Zacc operations'

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF warns party members against violence

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

BAZ to increase TV, Radio service coverage

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

MDC poll demands outrageous, says Charamba

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Councillors accused of vote-buying

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

WATCH: Youth Empowerment & What Became of Social Media Activists who dominated 2016 - POV with Zororo Makamba

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Unlicenced cannabis farmer convicted

12 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Man fined $100 for stealing a chicken

12 hrs ago | 1013 Views

No, Chamisa did not WIN in court against Khupe

13 hrs ago | 4478 Views

The fugitive Jonathan Moyo should write his will before submitting himself to Interpol

13 hrs ago | 4344 Views

Gweru calls for democracy, good governance

13 hrs ago | 466 Views

I have lost faith in ZEC

13 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Chamisa's desperation is becoming very worrying

13 hrs ago | 3177 Views

'I'm not Chamisa's side chick'

17 hrs ago | 10224 Views

MRP President summoned by Matobo youths

17 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Will Commonwealth welcome Zimbabwe - a repentant prodigal son or mamba that shed off it old coat, Robert Mugabe

17 hrs ago | 701 Views

MDC-T Chamisa in trouble

17 hrs ago | 8284 Views

'Zimbabwe owes peace to the military'

18 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Zhuwao apologises to Jealousy Mawarire over Jonathan Moyo video conversation

18 hrs ago | 1731 Views

WATCH: Khupe hure chants by Chamisa's supporters

18 hrs ago | 3148 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days