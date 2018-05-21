Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Army won't let Chamisa rule Zimbabwe'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FINANCE deputy minister Terence Mukupe has said there is no way those who were behind the military intervention that ousted former President Robert Mugabe, can let MDC-T leader, Nelson Chamisa (pictured) lead Zimbabwe.

Addressing a Zanu-PF cell meeting in Mandara, Harare on Monday, Mukupe gave the first sign yet that Zanu-PF is not prepared to lose the upcoming general elections.

"How can we say, honestly, the soldiers took the country, practically snatched it from Mugabe, to come and hand it over to Chamisa?

"A child talking about spaghetti roads, who is talking about impregnating all women?

"This country, where it is now and where it is coming from, needs a grown up, a steady hand, a person who can stabilise things."

Mukupe said while he also wanted to be President of the country, he was not yet mature enough to handle the office or even to have soldiers saluting him, the same manner Chamisa wanted to be saluted.

"Look at me, I also want to be a President, there is no one who does not want to seat in the (Mercedes) Benz while sirens are sounding all the way, but everything has its time," he said.

"I don't think that I am mature enough to be given the country to run and all the soldiers in this country salute me saying 'the commander in chief is here'.
"But I heard Chamisa, at another rally, saying in the morning he wakes up and practices how to inspect a guard of honour."

MDC Alliance spokesperson, Welshman Ncube said Mukupe's statements were extremely worrying going into an election given that the military then led by the late former commander Vitalis Zvinavashe, once declared the presidency was a strait jacket only for people who fought in the liberation struggle.

"The statements by the civilian beneficiary of military rule are most unfortunate and should be withdrawn with immediate effect," he admonished.

"This is clearly why we have been calling on the military element to withdraw the statements made by the late General Zvinavashe, Mukupe is just repeating the statements by that command, he is a pawn in the scheme of things."

Ncube said the threats could be real because the late MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai was blocked from assuming power after winning the 2008 presidential poll.

MDC-T spokesperson, Tabitha Khumalo has said Mukupe's statement amounted to a threat against democracy and instilled fear in the electorate to the extent that some of them might not vote freely.

"This is why we have been calling for the demilitarisation of the elections in this country, these statements coming from a deputy minister and Zanu-PF politician are most unfortunate and should be condemned," she said.

"These are statements being uttered by people who know they have lost and now want to bring the fear factor into the elections.

"We also call on the military to be professional and stay in their barracks."

Mukupe's statements are in sharp contrast with those made by Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, who said Zanu-PF will hand over power if they lose the polls.

Military interference in the country's elections has continued to be a dominant theme, with some Zanu-PF officials in the past reported to have said the army will assist the party to remain in power.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Mukupe, #Army, #Chamisa

Comments

Combine harvesters shipped to zimbabwe

20acre plot prized to go

Emganwini extension stands available - 200m2 , 300m2 , 400m2

Volvo bm articulated dump truck for sale

2006 honda jazz 1.3l for sale (ex-uk / just arrived )

6beds njube neat on 300m/2

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale

200m/2 servived cowdrypark just after luveve prized to go


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The dilemma of filling Mugabe, Tsvangirai boots

26 mins ago | 137 Views

Kenyan, Mauritian experts address Zimnat trade credit conference

32 mins ago | 30 Views

NMB Bank opens sub-branch in Bindura

39 mins ago | 49 Views

Largest football stadiums in the world

43 mins ago | 310 Views

War vets urge losing candidates to 'iron out their differences'

56 mins ago | 134 Views

Kasukuwere quits politics

60 mins ago | 756 Views

Zanu-PF gets tech-savvy to win polls

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Chamisa, Biti parties clash over seats

1 hr ago | 351 Views

Zanu-PF youth plot Mnangagwa interface rally

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Soldier gets 7 years for setting lover ablaze

1 hr ago | 188 Views

National Youth Service graduates defect to NPF

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Obert Mpofu to appear in court

1 hr ago | 322 Views

Mugabe to appear in parliament today

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Dlamini crowned Matebeleland North's Miss Tourism

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Chamisa, Khupe feud back to High Court

1 hr ago | 151 Views

'Electorate misunderstood me,' says Tshinga Dube

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Zapu urges people to physically inspect voters roll

1 hr ago | 30 Views

MDC-T councillor arrested

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Makamba trying to push Mlotshwa out of Telecel Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwen family in Johannesburg hostage drama

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Zec sends text messages to 3m registered voters

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Dembare players threaten strike

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Banking sector demands 60% pay rise

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Khupe, Chamisa parties to use same name, logo?

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Police shoot two violent murder suspects

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

MDC Alliance's ballot paper demands slammed

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mnangagwa heads back to Manicaland

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Confusion hits MDC-T primaries

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Khupe allies hits out at Chamisa's 'violent, vulgar' youths

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

'Special anti-graft unit to reinforce Zacc operations'

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF warns party members against violence

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

BAZ to increase TV, Radio service coverage

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

MDC poll demands outrageous, says Charamba

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Councillors accused of vote-buying

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

WATCH: Youth Empowerment & What Became of Social Media Activists who dominated 2016 - POV with Zororo Makamba

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Unlicenced cannabis farmer convicted

12 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Man fined $100 for stealing a chicken

12 hrs ago | 1013 Views

No, Chamisa did not WIN in court against Khupe

13 hrs ago | 4476 Views

The fugitive Jonathan Moyo should write his will before submitting himself to Interpol

13 hrs ago | 4343 Views

Gweru calls for democracy, good governance

13 hrs ago | 466 Views

I have lost faith in ZEC

13 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Chamisa's desperation is becoming very worrying

13 hrs ago | 3176 Views

'I'm not Chamisa's side chick'

17 hrs ago | 10224 Views

MRP President summoned by Matobo youths

17 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Will Commonwealth welcome Zimbabwe - a repentant prodigal son or mamba that shed off it old coat, Robert Mugabe

17 hrs ago | 701 Views

MDC-T Chamisa in trouble

17 hrs ago | 8284 Views

'Zimbabwe owes peace to the military'

18 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Zhuwao apologises to Jealousy Mawarire over Jonathan Moyo video conversation

18 hrs ago | 1731 Views

WATCH: Khupe hure chants by Chamisa's supporters

18 hrs ago | 3148 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days