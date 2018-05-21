Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

National Youth Service graduates defect to NPF

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago | Views
ABOUT 200 former Zanu-PF members and graduates of the National Youth Service (NYS) in Bulawayo on Saturday defected to the National Patriotic Front (NPF), citing frustration with the ruling party.

The NYS graduates said they had since formed an NPF youth brigade, called the Zimbabwe National Youth Service Graduates Association, that will co-ordinate the opposition party's campaigns.

The NPF consists of disgruntled or expelled Zanu-PF members, particularly those linked to the G40, a faction of the ruling party. Former President Robert Mugabe and wife Grace are reportedly also linked to G40.

On Saturday, the NPF held a function in Makokoba high-density suburb to welcome the Zanu-PF defectors led by Andifasi Banda, a former ruling party Bulawayo district chairperson.
"As National Youth Service graduates, we realised that we were not being well taken care of in the ruling party. We realised we were only being used and that is why we said enough is enough and cut ties with the ruling party," Banda said.

"And so what we have done is to form a new organisation of NYS graduates called Zimbabwe National Youth Service Graduates Association. We currently have a membership of plus/minus 3 000 members who have said they are prepared to jump ship and work with NPF. We have covered a lot of ground, and we are ready to hit the campaign trail."

The NYS programme, launched by the late Youth minister Border Gezi in 2001, was introduced with the aim of drilling revolutionary and patriotic ideologies into the country's young citizens.

But Zanu-PF was later accused of turning the graduates into a paramilitary youth militia to harass political opponents.

The programme never had an easy existence as it came under a barrage of attacks, with some questioning why children of top government people never enrolled at the institutions, while others condemned it as a government initiative to brainwash youths and use them for political expediency
Butholezwe Ngwenya, an NPF executive member said: "We are in Makokoba welcoming Zanu-PF members who have defected from the ruling party to join NPF. We have teams in other constituencies, canvassing and we will be visiting [other constituencies] to welcome other members from Zanu-PF to join NPF. We are targeting mainly Zanu-PF supporters."

But Zanu-PF Makokoba legislator Tshinga Dube said he was unmoved by the defections, saying "why would anyone in his right mind want to join Mugabe who destroyed this country?"


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The dilemma of filling Mugabe, Tsvangirai boots

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Kenyan, Mauritian experts address Zimnat trade credit conference

13 mins ago | 10 Views

NMB Bank opens sub-branch in Bindura

20 mins ago | 14 Views

Largest football stadiums in the world

24 mins ago | 148 Views

War vets urge losing candidates to 'iron out their differences'

37 mins ago | 84 Views

Kasukuwere quits politics

41 mins ago | 499 Views

Zanu-PF gets tech-savvy to win polls

42 mins ago | 173 Views

Chamisa, Biti parties clash over seats

42 mins ago | 258 Views

Zanu-PF youth plot Mnangagwa interface rally

43 mins ago | 136 Views

Soldier gets 7 years for setting lover ablaze

44 mins ago | 149 Views

Obert Mpofu to appear in court

45 mins ago | 226 Views

Mugabe to appear in parliament today

45 mins ago | 156 Views

Dlamini crowned Matebeleland North's Miss Tourism

46 mins ago | 57 Views

Chamisa, Khupe feud back to High Court

47 mins ago | 120 Views

'Electorate misunderstood me,' says Tshinga Dube

48 mins ago | 124 Views

Zapu urges people to physically inspect voters roll

49 mins ago | 21 Views

'Army won't let Chamisa rule Zimbabwe'

49 mins ago | 305 Views

MDC-T councillor arrested

50 mins ago | 162 Views

Makamba trying to push Mlotshwa out of Telecel Zimbabwe

51 mins ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwen family in Johannesburg hostage drama

52 mins ago | 214 Views

Zec sends text messages to 3m registered voters

52 mins ago | 111 Views

Dembare players threaten strike

53 mins ago | 73 Views

Banking sector demands 60% pay rise

54 mins ago | 79 Views

Khupe, Chamisa parties to use same name, logo?

1 hr ago | 373 Views

Police shoot two violent murder suspects

1 hr ago | 399 Views

MDC Alliance's ballot paper demands slammed

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa heads back to Manicaland

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Confusion hits MDC-T primaries

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Khupe allies hits out at Chamisa's 'violent, vulgar' youths

1 hr ago | 231 Views

'Special anti-graft unit to reinforce Zacc operations'

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF warns party members against violence

1 hr ago | 39 Views

BAZ to increase TV, Radio service coverage

1 hr ago | 38 Views

MDC poll demands outrageous, says Charamba

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Councillors accused of vote-buying

1 hr ago | 62 Views

WATCH: Youth Empowerment & What Became of Social Media Activists who dominated 2016 - POV with Zororo Makamba

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Unlicenced cannabis farmer convicted

12 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Man fined $100 for stealing a chicken

12 hrs ago | 1004 Views

No, Chamisa did not WIN in court against Khupe

12 hrs ago | 4423 Views

The fugitive Jonathan Moyo should write his will before submitting himself to Interpol

12 hrs ago | 4245 Views

Gweru calls for democracy, good governance

12 hrs ago | 463 Views

I have lost faith in ZEC

13 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Chamisa's desperation is becoming very worrying

13 hrs ago | 3141 Views

'I'm not Chamisa's side chick'

17 hrs ago | 10098 Views

MRP President summoned by Matobo youths

17 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Will Commonwealth welcome Zimbabwe - a repentant prodigal son or mamba that shed off it old coat, Robert Mugabe

17 hrs ago | 697 Views

MDC-T Chamisa in trouble

17 hrs ago | 8241 Views

'Zimbabwe owes peace to the military'

17 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Zhuwao apologises to Jealousy Mawarire over Jonathan Moyo video conversation

17 hrs ago | 1711 Views

WATCH: Khupe hure chants by Chamisa's supporters

17 hrs ago | 3084 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days