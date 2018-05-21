Soldier gets 7 years for setting lover ablaze

News / National

by Staff reporter

A HARARE-BASED soldier was yesterday sentenced to a seven-year jail term for setting his pregnant girlfriend ablaze, causing her to have a miscarriage.Trust Mugari (29) had appeared before Harare magistrate Lucy Mungwari facing an attempted murder charge where he was ordered to serve an effective five-year jail term after two years were set aside on condition of good behaviour.In passing sentence, Mungwari said Mugari had not shown any contrition before and during trial, hence the court's decision to impose a heavy custodial sentence on him.The court heard that on September 17 last year, the complainant, Pamela Dhliwayo, visited Mugari's friend in the company of her friend.Dhliwayo was advised that Mugari had not come around to visit and they returned home. A few hours later, Mugari then stormed her home in the company of his friend and wife, and accused Dhliwayo of stealing his mobile phone and insulting his wife.He assaulted her with clenched fists before pulling a paraffin stove and emptied the contents on Dhliwayo before setting her on fire. Dhliwayo was rescued by her sister who doused the fire and reported the matter to police.Ephraim Zinyandu appeared for the State.