Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa, Biti parties clash over seats

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago | Views
THE rift among partners in the MDC Alliance over sharing of parliamentary seats has reportedly widened in Bulawayo with People's Democratic Party (PDP) deputy president Kucaca Phulu raising alarm bells with MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa-led and the party's provincial chairperson Gift Banda.

Both parties are members of the MDC Alliance, but divisions have arisen over the sharing of seats with the MDC-T reportedly elbowing out smaller parties in most parts of the country.

According to sources, PDP was initially allocated Nkulumane where Phulu was the candidate while the party still has to choose a candidate for Pumula and six ward councillors.

On May 21, Phulu wrote to Banda saying besides being allocated Nkulumane and Pumula parliamentary slots, the PDP was also entitled to six wards equivalent to the number of wards in these constituencies.

"According to our briefing, seats that were agreed by the negotiators for PDP are Nketa ward 24, Bulawayo East ward 4, Bulawayo South ward 6, Makokoba ward 8, Mpopoma ward 13, and Luveve ward 15. I am the point person to conduct all negotiations on behalf of the PDP to effect the local arrangement," he said.

He later wrote another letter, saying: "I refer to my previous correspondence which was delivered to you. I am given to understand that you are unaware of the need to have a local arrangement regarding the council seats. In that case, I hereby notify you that the PDP will be fielding council candidates in Nketa ward, Bulawayo East and South, Makokoba, Mpopoma and Luveve.

"It is my understanding that the administrative modalities of the alliance will take our sincere intentions into account."

Contacted for comment yesterday, Banda said: "Is it not that we have a big banner called MDC Alliance, and partners in the alliance have negotiators at national level? I am not aware that they have been given those seats and who gave them. As a province, we have no power to refuse with seats as long as the national negotiators have agreed on that. We are implementers and we cannot refuse with seats if national negotiators gave them. At the moment, I cannot say which wards they have been given because nothing has been communicated to me by national negotiators.

Banda said all the partners in the alliance had their own internal processes, but when the parties agree that a certain party should have a candidate in a ward or constituency, other parties would withdraw theirs to pave way for the partner's candidate.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The dilemma of filling Mugabe, Tsvangirai boots

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Kenyan, Mauritian experts address Zimnat trade credit conference

13 mins ago | 10 Views

NMB Bank opens sub-branch in Bindura

20 mins ago | 14 Views

Largest football stadiums in the world

24 mins ago | 146 Views

War vets urge losing candidates to 'iron out their differences'

37 mins ago | 83 Views

Kasukuwere quits politics

41 mins ago | 496 Views

Zanu-PF gets tech-savvy to win polls

41 mins ago | 170 Views

Zanu-PF youth plot Mnangagwa interface rally

43 mins ago | 135 Views

Soldier gets 7 years for setting lover ablaze

44 mins ago | 149 Views

National Youth Service graduates defect to NPF

44 mins ago | 162 Views

Obert Mpofu to appear in court

44 mins ago | 226 Views

Mugabe to appear in parliament today

45 mins ago | 153 Views

Dlamini crowned Matebeleland North's Miss Tourism

46 mins ago | 55 Views

Chamisa, Khupe feud back to High Court

47 mins ago | 119 Views

'Electorate misunderstood me,' says Tshinga Dube

47 mins ago | 124 Views

Zapu urges people to physically inspect voters roll

48 mins ago | 21 Views

'Army won't let Chamisa rule Zimbabwe'

49 mins ago | 304 Views

MDC-T councillor arrested

50 mins ago | 162 Views

Makamba trying to push Mlotshwa out of Telecel Zimbabwe

50 mins ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwen family in Johannesburg hostage drama

52 mins ago | 213 Views

Zec sends text messages to 3m registered voters

52 mins ago | 111 Views

Dembare players threaten strike

53 mins ago | 73 Views

Banking sector demands 60% pay rise

53 mins ago | 78 Views

Khupe, Chamisa parties to use same name, logo?

1 hr ago | 372 Views

Police shoot two violent murder suspects

1 hr ago | 398 Views

MDC Alliance's ballot paper demands slammed

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa heads back to Manicaland

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Confusion hits MDC-T primaries

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Khupe allies hits out at Chamisa's 'violent, vulgar' youths

1 hr ago | 231 Views

'Special anti-graft unit to reinforce Zacc operations'

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF warns party members against violence

1 hr ago | 39 Views

BAZ to increase TV, Radio service coverage

1 hr ago | 38 Views

MDC poll demands outrageous, says Charamba

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Councillors accused of vote-buying

1 hr ago | 62 Views

WATCH: Youth Empowerment & What Became of Social Media Activists who dominated 2016 - POV with Zororo Makamba

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Unlicenced cannabis farmer convicted

12 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Man fined $100 for stealing a chicken

12 hrs ago | 1004 Views

No, Chamisa did not WIN in court against Khupe

12 hrs ago | 4421 Views

The fugitive Jonathan Moyo should write his will before submitting himself to Interpol

12 hrs ago | 4245 Views

Gweru calls for democracy, good governance

12 hrs ago | 463 Views

I have lost faith in ZEC

13 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Chamisa's desperation is becoming very worrying

13 hrs ago | 3140 Views

'I'm not Chamisa's side chick'

17 hrs ago | 10095 Views

MRP President summoned by Matobo youths

17 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Will Commonwealth welcome Zimbabwe - a repentant prodigal son or mamba that shed off it old coat, Robert Mugabe

17 hrs ago | 697 Views

MDC-T Chamisa in trouble

17 hrs ago | 8240 Views

'Zimbabwe owes peace to the military'

17 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Zhuwao apologises to Jealousy Mawarire over Jonathan Moyo video conversation

17 hrs ago | 1711 Views

WATCH: Khupe hure chants by Chamisa's supporters

17 hrs ago | 3083 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days