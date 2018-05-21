War vets urge losing candidates to 'iron out their differences'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mashonaland East war veterans leadership has urged 11 Zanu-PF aspiring candidates who lost in the Goromonzi South constituency primary elections to iron out their differences and unite ahead of the forthcoming harmonised elections.The call by war veterans flies in the face of serious in-fighting among Zanu-PF party members in Goromonzi South constituency over the past weeks.Reports say losing candidates were ganging up against each other, fuelling factionalism.During the April 29-May 1 primary elections, 11 aspiring candidates participated and Petronella Kagonye won.Provincial war veterans chairperson Daniel Sigauke said reports from the constituency were disturbing and resulted in weakening party structures."We met as leadership in Ruwa and resolved that the aspirants be brought to the table and we resolve their differences."Incidences of in-fighting are rampant in Goromonzi South. We now have factional leaders and as war veterans we will not allow that to happen."We are heading into an election and we need to be a united force to protect the gains of our new dispensation. We have President Mnangagwa to vote for and everyone should be united," said Sigauke.Indications are that the warring parties are against Kagonye, who stands accused of manipulating the voting system and using her Government position to win. Soon after the primary elections, losing candidates staged demonstrations calling for a rerun.A scheduled rerun was later cancelled by the party's national commissariat department.Ruwa branch war veterans chairperson Tarwirei Sonono said letters had been sent to the 11 aspirants."The meeting is scheduled for Saturday, May 26, 2018 and we expect everyone to participate."We are in election mode and everyone should be united so that we defeat opposition parties. After the meeting, we expect all candidates and their so-called supporters to be a united force," he said.