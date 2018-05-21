Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War vets urge losing candidates to 'iron out their differences'

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago | Views
Mashonaland East war veterans leadership has urged 11 Zanu-PF aspiring candidates who lost in the Goromonzi South constituency primary elections to iron out their differences and unite ahead of the forthcoming harmonised elections.

The call by war veterans flies in the face of serious in-fighting among Zanu-PF party members in Goromonzi South constituency over the past weeks.

Reports say losing candidates were ganging up against each other, fuelling factionalism.

During the April 29-May 1 primary elections, 11 aspiring candidates participated and Petronella Kagonye won.
 
Provincial war veterans chairperson Daniel Sigauke said reports from the constituency were disturbing and resulted in weakening party structures.

"We met as leadership in Ruwa and resolved that the aspirants be brought to the table and we resolve their differences.

"Incidences of in-fighting are rampant in Goromonzi South. We now have factional leaders and as war veterans we will not allow that to happen.

"We are heading into an election and we need to be a united force to protect the gains of our new dispensation. We have President Mnangagwa to vote for and everyone should be united," said Sigauke.
 
Indications are that the warring parties are against Kagonye, who stands accused of manipulating the voting system and using her Government position to win. Soon after the primary elections, losing candidates staged demonstrations calling for a rerun.

A scheduled rerun was later cancelled by the party's national commissariat department.

Ruwa branch war veterans chairperson Tarwirei Sonono said letters had been sent to the 11 aspirants.

"The meeting is scheduled for Saturday, May 26, 2018 and we expect everyone to participate.

"We are in election mode and everyone should be united so that we defeat opposition parties. After the meeting, we expect all candidates and their so-called supporters to be a united force," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #War_vets, #Zanu-PF, #2018

Comments

Looking for stands, houses and plots for sale in bulawayo and zimbabwe as a whole

Volvo bm articulated dump truck for sale

2006 honda jazz 1.3l for sale (ex-uk / just arrived )

Combine harvesters shipped to zimbabwe

Emganwini extension stands available - 200m2 , 300m2 , 400m2

Kelvin west acre+ stand serviced prized to go

20acre plot prized to go

6beds njube neat on 300m/2


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The dilemma of filling Mugabe, Tsvangirai boots

13 mins ago | 37 Views

Kenyan, Mauritian experts address Zimnat trade credit conference

19 mins ago | 20 Views

NMB Bank opens sub-branch in Bindura

26 mins ago | 27 Views

Largest football stadiums in the world

30 mins ago | 199 Views

Kasukuwere quits politics

47 mins ago | 604 Views

Zanu-PF gets tech-savvy to win polls

48 mins ago | 208 Views

Chamisa, Biti parties clash over seats

48 mins ago | 290 Views

Zanu-PF youth plot Mnangagwa interface rally

50 mins ago | 155 Views

Soldier gets 7 years for setting lover ablaze

50 mins ago | 163 Views

National Youth Service graduates defect to NPF

50 mins ago | 184 Views

Obert Mpofu to appear in court

51 mins ago | 244 Views

Mugabe to appear in parliament today

51 mins ago | 184 Views

Dlamini crowned Matebeleland North's Miss Tourism

52 mins ago | 66 Views

Chamisa, Khupe feud back to High Court

53 mins ago | 130 Views

'Electorate misunderstood me,' says Tshinga Dube

54 mins ago | 138 Views

Zapu urges people to physically inspect voters roll

55 mins ago | 22 Views

'Army won't let Chamisa rule Zimbabwe'

55 mins ago | 336 Views

MDC-T councillor arrested

56 mins ago | 171 Views

Makamba trying to push Mlotshwa out of Telecel Zimbabwe

57 mins ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwen family in Johannesburg hostage drama

58 mins ago | 246 Views

Zec sends text messages to 3m registered voters

58 mins ago | 123 Views

Dembare players threaten strike

59 mins ago | 79 Views

Banking sector demands 60% pay rise

60 mins ago | 88 Views

Khupe, Chamisa parties to use same name, logo?

1 hr ago | 388 Views

Police shoot two violent murder suspects

1 hr ago | 415 Views

MDC Alliance's ballot paper demands slammed

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa heads back to Manicaland

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Confusion hits MDC-T primaries

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Khupe allies hits out at Chamisa's 'violent, vulgar' youths

1 hr ago | 240 Views

'Special anti-graft unit to reinforce Zacc operations'

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF warns party members against violence

1 hr ago | 40 Views

BAZ to increase TV, Radio service coverage

1 hr ago | 40 Views

MDC poll demands outrageous, says Charamba

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Councillors accused of vote-buying

1 hr ago | 64 Views

WATCH: Youth Empowerment & What Became of Social Media Activists who dominated 2016 - POV with Zororo Makamba

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Unlicenced cannabis farmer convicted

12 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Man fined $100 for stealing a chicken

12 hrs ago | 1008 Views

No, Chamisa did not WIN in court against Khupe

12 hrs ago | 4438 Views

The fugitive Jonathan Moyo should write his will before submitting himself to Interpol

13 hrs ago | 4279 Views

Gweru calls for democracy, good governance

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

I have lost faith in ZEC

13 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Chamisa's desperation is becoming very worrying

13 hrs ago | 3153 Views

'I'm not Chamisa's side chick'

17 hrs ago | 10141 Views

MRP President summoned by Matobo youths

17 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Will Commonwealth welcome Zimbabwe - a repentant prodigal son or mamba that shed off it old coat, Robert Mugabe

17 hrs ago | 697 Views

MDC-T Chamisa in trouble

17 hrs ago | 8257 Views

'Zimbabwe owes peace to the military'

17 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Zhuwao apologises to Jealousy Mawarire over Jonathan Moyo video conversation

17 hrs ago | 1716 Views

WATCH: Khupe hure chants by Chamisa's supporters

17 hrs ago | 3101 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days