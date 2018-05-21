Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kasukuwere thanks Fikile Mbalula for helping him in exile, reveals many hurdles lie ahead

by Byo24News Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Zanu PF National Commissar who returned home on Tuesday afternoon has thanked a former South African minister for helping him during his exile.

Kasukuwere thanked the African National Congress chief and former minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula and former Member of Parliament Tony Yengeni for the 'support and counsel'.

Posting on the microblogging site, Twitter for the first time in close to a month, Kasukuwere showed signs of a bitter sweet experience about his time in exile and revealed the journey won't be easy.

"Life takes you to unexpected places, love brings you home," he said.

Yengeni responded by to the tweet by congratulating Kasukuwere saying they felt blessed during his stay in the neighbouring country.

"Well done Tyson . . . Wishing you and family all the blessings. You blessed us with your short stay in our motherland South Africa . . .! Hope to visit you soonest," he replied to the tweet.

Yengeni went on to pass his greetings to former president Robert Mugabe.

"Please convey our warm and heartfelt warm greetings to the oldman."

It is at this point that the former minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing thanked Yengeni and Mbalula.

"Cde Tony thank you very much. Truly indebted to you and Mbalula for the support and counsel. It's not an easy journey and many hurdles lie ahead. I look forward to receiving you in Harare."

Kasukuwere skipped the borders when the military seized power and confined Mugabe to house arrest.

The military claimed the former commissar, together with his colleagues Professor Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao were a bad influence to Mugabe and his wife.

He remained in hiding until Tuesday.


Source - Byo24News

Comments

