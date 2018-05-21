Jonathan Moyo could be working for Mnangagwa, says Mawarire

News / National

by Staff reporter

The rift between former Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo and National Patriotic Front spokesman Jealousy Mawarire could be turning ugly with the two accusing each other of being thieves, according to tweets mostly on Mawarire's account.At least five videos said to be a conversation between Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao are now circulating on YouTube with one of the claims being that Mawarire's political career is on the line over how he dealt with party T-shirts.Officials of the party who include former G40 members who were kicked out of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front are reportedly against Mawarire who is the former spokesman for former Vice-President Joice Mujuru's party.In retaliation to the accusations Mawarire went to town about Moyo being a thief who even stole "chema" at his daughter's funeral."The most ironic thing is that an unrepented petty thief, who even stole money meant for his daughter's funeral (chema), thinks everyone is a thief like him," Mawarire tweeted.He then retweeted a message from one Amai boy: "johnso is feeling the pain of not being in charge of anything ukatarisisa actually he could be working for ED kkkk."Jonathan Moyo has so far not responded to any of Mawarire's tweets.On his political career with the NPF Mawarire said: "Kkkk. There is nothing to lose here. NPF does not operate on lies from JuntaKenya," implying that Jonathan Moyo is hiding in Kenya.Moyo's wife Beatrice comes from Kenya but Moyo denied in January that he was in that country.