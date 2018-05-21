Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lawyer raps MDC-T thugs for insulting Khupe

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
A Bulawayo lawyer Marilyn Mutshina has rapped MDC-T led by Nelson Chamisa thugs for attacking former party vice President Thokozani Khupe in front of the Supreme Court building in Harare where they called her prostitute.

"Whether MaKhuphe is wrong or right is not the issue. The problem is violence especially violence against women that concerns me. The verbal abuse the despicable vile names labelling her eHURE prostitute HULE is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. It must be dealt with swiftly and sternly by the MDC-T leadership. This has happened too many times without any stern measures being taken," she said.

"This is one of the deep rooted issues affecting Zimbabweans ie lack of tolerates. We do not accept a difference of opinion, different complexion, gender, even language. Without tolerance we are doomed lest we fall in the same trap of the Hutus and Tutsi civil war."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Selborne park stand with an approved plan

Large space available to ship cars to zimbabwe from uk

6beds njube neat on 300m/2

Wanted: 1 acre stand in the low density suburbs of bulawayo preferable in burnside

For all your property buying and selling

Combine harvesters shipped to zimbabwe

Kapenta/matemba in bulk

3rooms and 2boreholes on 5acres


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mukupe silences Doug Coltart with this photo

2 mins ago | 4 Views

WATCH: Mutsvangwa blamed for Shamu's Sudden Dismissal

29 mins ago | 321 Views

Mugabe snubs Parly again

48 mins ago | 509 Views

Zanu PF berates it's 'reckless' minister

54 mins ago | 658 Views

Khaya Moyo rebukes Mukupe over Chamisa remarks

1 hr ago | 1108 Views

Real MDC T have been vindicated by the supreme judgement

2 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Road to Victory (R2V): Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday

2 hrs ago | 1015 Views

MDC T statement on the Supreme Court Judgement

2 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Fixing Zimbabwe's 'fantasy economics'

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

Mnangagwa paid a $2,000 bribe in Mozambique

3 hrs ago | 3107 Views

Jonathan Moyo could be working for Mnangagwa, says Mawarire

3 hrs ago | 2872 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on broadband connectivity upgrade

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

PHOTO: Shamu getting arrested photo goes viral

3 hrs ago | 3311 Views

Zimbabwe govt needs to regain the trust of the people

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mugabe fails to appear before Mliswa

4 hrs ago | 2546 Views

Blackdiamond releases new video and reveal new management

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Kasukuwere thanks Fikile Mbalula for helping him in exile, reveals many hurdles lie ahead

5 hrs ago | 5422 Views

ZLHR challenges govt to implement the new constitution

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

The dilemma of filling Mugabe, Tsvangirai boots

6 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Kenyan, Mauritian experts address Zimnat trade credit conference

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

NMB Bank opens sub-branch in Bindura

6 hrs ago | 332 Views

Largest football stadiums in the world

6 hrs ago | 2101 Views

War vets urge losing candidates to 'iron out their differences'

6 hrs ago | 513 Views

Kasukuwere quits politics

7 hrs ago | 4403 Views

Zanu-PF gets tech-savvy to win polls

7 hrs ago | 960 Views

Chamisa, Biti parties clash over seats

7 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Zanu-PF youth plot Mnangagwa interface rally

7 hrs ago | 678 Views

Soldier gets 7 years for setting lover ablaze

7 hrs ago | 722 Views

National Youth Service graduates defect to NPF

7 hrs ago | 880 Views

Obert Mpofu to appear in court

7 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Mugabe to appear in parliament today

7 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Dlamini crowned Matebeleland North's Miss Tourism

7 hrs ago | 264 Views

Chamisa, Khupe feud back to High Court

7 hrs ago | 573 Views

'Electorate misunderstood me,' says Tshinga Dube

7 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zapu urges people to physically inspect voters roll

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

'Army won't let Chamisa rule Zimbabwe'

7 hrs ago | 1685 Views

MDC-T councillor arrested

7 hrs ago | 739 Views

Makamba trying to push Mlotshwa out of Telecel Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zimbabwen family in Johannesburg hostage drama

7 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Zec sends text messages to 3m registered voters

7 hrs ago | 493 Views

Dembare players threaten strike

7 hrs ago | 266 Views

Banking sector demands 60% pay rise

7 hrs ago | 335 Views

Khupe, Chamisa parties to use same name, logo?

7 hrs ago | 823 Views

Police shoot two violent murder suspects

7 hrs ago | 1023 Views

MDC Alliance's ballot paper demands slammed

7 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mnangagwa heads back to Manicaland

7 hrs ago | 619 Views

Confusion hits MDC-T primaries

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

Khupe allies hits out at Chamisa's 'violent, vulgar' youths

7 hrs ago | 584 Views

'Special anti-graft unit to reinforce Zacc operations'

7 hrs ago | 157 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days