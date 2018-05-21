Lawyer raps MDC-T thugs for insulting Khupe

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A Bulawayo lawyer Marilyn Mutshina has rapped MDC-T led by Nelson Chamisa thugs for attacking former party vice President Thokozani Khupe in front of the Supreme Court building in Harare where they called her prostitute."Whether MaKhuphe is wrong or right is not the issue. The problem is violence especially violence against women that concerns me. The verbal abuse the despicable vile names labelling her eHURE prostitute HULE is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. It must be dealt with swiftly and sternly by the MDC-T leadership. This has happened too many times without any stern measures being taken," she said."This is one of the deep rooted issues affecting Zimbabweans ie lack of tolerates. We do not accept a difference of opinion, different complexion, gender, even language. Without tolerance we are doomed lest we fall in the same trap of the Hutus and Tutsi civil war."