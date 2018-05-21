Real MDC T have been vindicated by the supreme judgement

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The Bulawayo provincial executive and its subsidiary body structures has said they have been vindicated by the supreme judgement that Justice Francis Bere's judgement on Thokozani Khupe visa vis MDC-T was misdirected and out of his jurisdictions.MDC_T provincial spokesperson Felix Mafa Sibanda said the party is relieved to say the least because the judgement by the learned judge had left much to be desired."We therefore, applaud the Supreme court ruling without reservations. Indeed, the same judge had put the cart before the horse by willfully ignoring the core application therein. As Bulawayo, our members are extremely relieved and hope the subsequent litigation is to follow due process as it were."Nonetheless, we are calling our members to visit ZEC centres to inspect physically their BVR details regardless of tele-services by various networks and act accordingly if need be. To those who have recently turned 18( first voters) and those not registered should register at the nearest ZEC centre before the 30 of May 2018," he said."We expect outright winning on the first round, no run off this time around. President Advocate Chamisa is ready to lead a new vibrant administration soon after elections. Bulawayo is ready for this watershed plebiscite and hope it shall be Violet free where each and every electorate will exercise his/her constitutional right to freely elect one's choices in council and parliament elections.MDC as a people's project believes in democratic values and principles that all human beings are equal before the Almighty hence we demand equal opportunities for all."