Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khaya Moyo rebukes Mukupe over Chamisa remarks

by Ndou Paul
1 hr ago | Views
The Zanu-PF led Zimbabwe government has distanced itself from a statement purported to have been made by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ally who is also the Finance and Economic Development Deputy Minister Terrence Mukupe that the army will not let MDC-T party president Nelson Chamisa rule if he wins the elections.

In a statement, Acting Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said the statement attributed to Mukupe, if true, do not represent the official position of the government and the Zanu-PF party.

"In the wake of media reports ("Army won't let Chamisa rule: Minister") ascribed to Deputy Minister Terrence Mukupe who is also a Zanu-PF candidate in the forthcoming harmonised elections, both the ruling Zanu-PF party and its government wish to make it very clear that the said sentiments attributed to the Deputy Minister, if true, are both reckless and most unfortunate, as they do not represent the official position and attitude of the party, government and the Defence establishment.

"Apart from being unconstitutional and therefore against the laws of the land, the reported claims amount to direct contempt of His Excellency the President, Cde E.D Mnangagwa, who is the sole Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces," said Ambassador Khaya Moyo.

Ambassador Moyo said it is unlawful and improper for party members to make pronouncements that undermine the supreme law of the land and the authority of the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

Ambassador Khaya Moyo added that such pronouncements amount to a frontal challenge to the tenets and practices of democracy as understood and practiced world-wide.

MDC Alliance spokesperson, Welshman Ncube said Mukupe's statements were extremely worrying going into an election given that the military then led by the late former commander Vitalis Zvinavashe, once declared the presidency was a strait jacket only for people who fought in the liberation struggle.

MDC-T spokesperson, Tabitha Khumalo has said Mukupe's statement amounted to a threat against democracy and instilled fear in the electorate to the extent that some of them might not vote freely.

Addressing a Zanu PF cell meeting in Mandara, Harare on Monday, Mukupe gave the first sign yet that Zanu PF is not prepared to lose the upcoming general elections.

"How can we say, honestly, the soldiers took the country, practically snatched it from Mugabe, to come and hand it over to Chamisa?

"A child talking about spaghetti roads, who is talking about impregnating all women?

"This country, where it is now and where it is coming from, needs a grown up, a steady hand, a person who can stabilise things."

Mukupe said while he also wanted to be President of the country, he was not yet mature enough to handle the office or even to have soldiers saluting him, the same manner Chamisa wanted to be saluted.

Mukupe's statements are in sharp contrast with those made by Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, who said Zanu PF will hand over power if they lose the polls.

Military interference in the country's elections has continued to be a dominant theme, with some Zanu PF officials in the past reported to have said the army will assist the party to remain in power.




Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News - additional reporting by ZBC

Comments

Large space available to ship cars to zimbabwe from uk

3rooms and 2boreholes on 5acres

For all your property buying and selling

20acre plot prized to go

Combine harvesters shipped to zimbabwe

Volvo bm articulated dump truck for sale

6beds njube neat on 300m/2

Emganwini extension stands available - 200m2 , 300m2 , 400m2


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mukupe silences Doug Coltart with this photo

3 mins ago | 6 Views

WATCH: Mutsvangwa blamed for Shamu's Sudden Dismissal

30 mins ago | 337 Views

Mugabe snubs Parly again

48 mins ago | 515 Views

Zanu PF berates it's 'reckless' minister

54 mins ago | 661 Views

Real MDC T have been vindicated by the supreme judgement

2 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Road to Victory (R2V): Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday

2 hrs ago | 1017 Views

MDC T statement on the Supreme Court Judgement

2 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Lawyer raps MDC-T thugs for insulting Khupe

2 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Fixing Zimbabwe's 'fantasy economics'

3 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mnangagwa paid a $2,000 bribe in Mozambique

3 hrs ago | 3116 Views

Jonathan Moyo could be working for Mnangagwa, says Mawarire

3 hrs ago | 2880 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on broadband connectivity upgrade

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

PHOTO: Shamu getting arrested photo goes viral

3 hrs ago | 3316 Views

Zimbabwe govt needs to regain the trust of the people

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mugabe fails to appear before Mliswa

4 hrs ago | 2551 Views

Blackdiamond releases new video and reveal new management

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Kasukuwere thanks Fikile Mbalula for helping him in exile, reveals many hurdles lie ahead

5 hrs ago | 5428 Views

ZLHR challenges govt to implement the new constitution

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

The dilemma of filling Mugabe, Tsvangirai boots

6 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Kenyan, Mauritian experts address Zimnat trade credit conference

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

NMB Bank opens sub-branch in Bindura

6 hrs ago | 332 Views

Largest football stadiums in the world

6 hrs ago | 2101 Views

War vets urge losing candidates to 'iron out their differences'

6 hrs ago | 513 Views

Kasukuwere quits politics

7 hrs ago | 4406 Views

Zanu-PF gets tech-savvy to win polls

7 hrs ago | 961 Views

Chamisa, Biti parties clash over seats

7 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Zanu-PF youth plot Mnangagwa interface rally

7 hrs ago | 678 Views

Soldier gets 7 years for setting lover ablaze

7 hrs ago | 722 Views

National Youth Service graduates defect to NPF

7 hrs ago | 880 Views

Obert Mpofu to appear in court

7 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Mugabe to appear in parliament today

7 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Dlamini crowned Matebeleland North's Miss Tourism

7 hrs ago | 265 Views

Chamisa, Khupe feud back to High Court

7 hrs ago | 573 Views

'Electorate misunderstood me,' says Tshinga Dube

7 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zapu urges people to physically inspect voters roll

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

'Army won't let Chamisa rule Zimbabwe'

7 hrs ago | 1686 Views

MDC-T councillor arrested

7 hrs ago | 739 Views

Makamba trying to push Mlotshwa out of Telecel Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zimbabwen family in Johannesburg hostage drama

7 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Zec sends text messages to 3m registered voters

7 hrs ago | 493 Views

Dembare players threaten strike

7 hrs ago | 266 Views

Banking sector demands 60% pay rise

7 hrs ago | 336 Views

Khupe, Chamisa parties to use same name, logo?

7 hrs ago | 823 Views

Police shoot two violent murder suspects

7 hrs ago | 1023 Views

MDC Alliance's ballot paper demands slammed

7 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mnangagwa heads back to Manicaland

7 hrs ago | 619 Views

Confusion hits MDC-T primaries

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

Khupe allies hits out at Chamisa's 'violent, vulgar' youths

7 hrs ago | 585 Views

'Special anti-graft unit to reinforce Zacc operations'

7 hrs ago | 157 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days