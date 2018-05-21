Khaya Moyo rebukes Mukupe over Chamisa remarks

News / National

by Ndou Paul

The Zanu-PF led Zimbabwe government has distanced itself from a statement purported to have been made by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ally who is also the Finance and Economic Development Deputy Minister Terrence Mukupe that the army will not let MDC-T party president Nelson Chamisa rule if he wins the elections.In a statement, Acting Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said the statement attributed to Mukupe, if true, do not represent the official position of the government and the Zanu-PF party."In the wake of media reports ("Army won't let Chamisa rule: Minister") ascribed to Deputy Minister Terrence Mukupe who is also a Zanu-PF candidate in the forthcoming harmonised elections, both the ruling Zanu-PF party and its government wish to make it very clear that the said sentiments attributed to the Deputy Minister, if true, are both reckless and most unfortunate, as they do not represent the official position and attitude of the party, government and the Defence establishment."Apart from being unconstitutional and therefore against the laws of the land, the reported claims amount to direct contempt of His Excellency the President, Cde E.D Mnangagwa, who is the sole Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces," said Ambassador Khaya Moyo.Ambassador Moyo said it is unlawful and improper for party members to make pronouncements that undermine the supreme law of the land and the authority of the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.Ambassador Khaya Moyo added that such pronouncements amount to a frontal challenge to the tenets and practices of democracy as understood and practiced world-wide.MDC Alliance spokesperson, Welshman Ncube said Mukupe's statements were extremely worrying going into an election given that the military then led by the late former commander Vitalis Zvinavashe, once declared the presidency was a strait jacket only for people who fought in the liberation struggle.MDC-T spokesperson, Tabitha Khumalo has said Mukupe's statement amounted to a threat against democracy and instilled fear in the electorate to the extent that some of them might not vote freely.Addressing a Zanu PF cell meeting in Mandara, Harare on Monday, Mukupe gave the first sign yet that Zanu PF is not prepared to lose the upcoming general elections."How can we say, honestly, the soldiers took the country, practically snatched it from Mugabe, to come and hand it over to Chamisa?"A child talking about spaghetti roads, who is talking about impregnating all women?"This country, where it is now and where it is coming from, needs a grown up, a steady hand, a person who can stabilise things."Mukupe said while he also wanted to be President of the country, he was not yet mature enough to handle the office or even to have soldiers saluting him, the same manner Chamisa wanted to be saluted.Mukupe's statements are in sharp contrast with those made by Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, who said Zanu PF will hand over power if they lose the polls.Military interference in the country's elections has continued to be a dominant theme, with some Zanu PF officials in the past reported to have said the army will assist the party to remain in power.