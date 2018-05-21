Zanu PF berates it's 'reckless' minister

News / National

by Byo24News Reporter

Zanu PF has condemned utterances by deputy minister of Finance and Economic Development who told a rally in his constituency that the army will not hand over power to the Nelson Chamisa in the event he wins the forth coming elections.Party's spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo said the statements attributed to Mukupe (if true) are 'reckless and unfortunate.'He said the unconstitutional pronouncements do not represent the views of Zanu PF or government."Apart from being uncostitutional and therefore against the laws of the land, the reported claims amount to direct contempt of . . . President Emmerson Mnangagwa.He said Mnangagwa previously warned against dragging the security establishment into partisan politics.The President, SK Moyo said, has "unambiguously restated an iron clad rulewhich ranks high among the pillars of our Constitution.The pronouncements, he added, have the effect of undermining the constitution, the authority of the President and of suggesting that the military acts in a partisan manner in relation to politics.The ruling party fears that the claims by Mukupe have the negative effects of raising doubts on government's commitment to a free, fair and non-violent plebiscite.SK Moyo urged campaigning candidates to respect the Defense establishment and it's Command Structure by avoiding unnecessary comments linking them to politics.