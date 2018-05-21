Mugabe snubs Parly again

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former President Robert Mugabe has snubbed parliament's request for him to appear before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy to explain the alleged loss of US$15 billion diamond revenue.Mr Mugabe was scheduled to appear before the portfolio committee at 09:00 hours today.The committee had resolved to ask the former president to appear before them at 14:00 hours with the view that 9 o'clock was too early for him.