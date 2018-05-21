News / National
Mugabe snubs Parly again
47 mins ago | Views
Former President Robert Mugabe has snubbed parliament's request for him to appear before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy to explain the alleged loss of US$15 billion diamond revenue.
Mr Mugabe was scheduled to appear before the portfolio committee at 09:00 hours today.
The committee had resolved to ask the former president to appear before them at 14:00 hours with the view that 9 o'clock was too early for him.
Mr Mugabe was scheduled to appear before the portfolio committee at 09:00 hours today.
The committee had resolved to ask the former president to appear before them at 14:00 hours with the view that 9 o'clock was too early for him.
Source - zbc