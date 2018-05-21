Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Mutsvangwa blamed for Shamu's Sudden Dismissal

by A Mhlongo
Close sources have revealed that special advisor to the president Chris Mutsvangwa is allegedly behind Webster Shamu's sudden dismissal which happened yesterday.

Reports are that, Webster Shamu was sacked from his job but no reasons were given.

Initially, Mutsvangwa blamed Shamu his loss in first round of voting in the Norton constituency primary elections before his rival  Langton Mutendereki was forced to "step aside".

Mutsvangwa claimed the primary elections had been rigged by Shamu and his wife Constance with assistance from Norton independent MP Temba Mliswa.

High level sources, Monday, claimed Shamu was sacked after intelligence reports linked him to former President Robert Mugabe's National Patriotic Front (NPF) party.

"He was the conduit through which money was being funnelled to destabilise Zanu PF and influence the primary elections results. Shamu was given $300 000 by Grace (former First Lady) to fight Mutsvangwa, (Justice minister Ziyambi) Ziyambi and Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna."

Most Popular In 7 Days