Mukupe silences Doug Coltart with this photo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Underfire Finance and Economic Development Deputy Minister Terrence Mukupe has tried to silence Douglas Coltart by attacking his father.

Mukupe posted a picture caption David Coltart.

Douglas Coltart had tagged a headline from the Southern Eye and commented, "This is a shockingly reckless statement to come from member of government. @tmukupe, are you suggesting that the military won't respect the Constitution or the will of the people if Chamisa wins? Or that the military is above the Constitution? Please retract this and apologise."



Source - Byo24News
