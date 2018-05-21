Mukupe silences Doug Coltart with this photo

News / National

by Staff reporter

This is a shockingly reckless statement to come from member of government. @tmukupe, are you suggesting that the military won't respect the Constitution or the will of the people if Chamisa wins? Or that the military is above the Constitution? Please retract this and apologise. pic.twitter.com/G9GpF6uPDa — Doug Coltart ✊🏽🇿🇼 (@DougColtart) May 23, 2018

Underfire Finance and Economic Development Deputy Minister Terrence Mukupe has tried to silence Douglas Coltart by attacking his father.Mukupe posted a picture caption David Coltart.Douglas Coltart had tagged a headline from the Southern Eye and commented, "This is a shockingly reckless statement to come from member of government. @tmukupe, are you suggesting that the military won't respect the Constitution or the will of the people if Chamisa wins? Or that the military is above the Constitution? Please retract this and apologise."