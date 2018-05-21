Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mukupe to be fired?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
There are unconfirmed reports that Finance and Economic Development Deputy Minister Terrence Mukupe will be fired after the government described his statements that the military will not allow opposition politicians to govern if they win the forthcoming harmonised elections as "unlawful and reckless".

ZBC's SFMZimbabwe had a chat show on Minister Mukupe, in which the station asked listeners to speak out on his army and election comments. Many listeners calling for his dismissal and criticising President Mnangagwa for not firing Mukupe.

Acting Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Simon Khaya Moyo said Mr Mukupe's statements "flagrantly" ran against President Mnangagwa's pledge of upholding the will of the people of Zimbabwe.

Mr Mukupe was quoted in some sections of the media as telling a Zanu-PF cell meeting in Mandara, Harare on Monday that: "How can we say, honestly, the soldiers took the country, practically snatched it from Mugabe, to come and hand it over to Chamisa? Look at me, I also want to be a President, there is no one who does not want to seat in the (Mercedes) Benz while sirens are sounding all the way, but everything has its time. I don't think that I am mature enough to be given the country to run and all the soldiers in this country salute me saying ‘the commander-in-chief is here'."

In response, Minister Khaya Moyo said: "Read against our own environment and the impending polls, such pronouncements have the negative effect of raising doubts on Government's commitment to a free, fair and non-violent plebiscite as well as to its readiness to respect and uphold the will of the people of Zimbabwe as expressed through their electoral choices and decisions."

He said campaigning candidates should stop dragging members of the security establishment into their political activities.



Details to follow....


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - social media
More on: #Mukupe, #Chamisa, #Army

Comments

20acre plot prized to go

Looking for stands, houses and plots for sale in bulawayo and zimbabwe as a whole

Wanted: 1 acre stand in the low density suburbs of bulawayo preferable in burnside

1 arce reigate stands available

Combine harvesters shipped to zimbabwe

6beds njube neat on 300m/2

Emganwini extension stands available - 200m2 , 300m2 , 400m2

Volvo bm articulated dump truck for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khuphe: Khuphe all the time, Thokozani-hatred and vitriol are tribally insulting, and gender-degrading!

33 mins ago | 154 Views

Zanu PF minister reprimanded for admitting junta will never hand over power to Chamisa - for letting cat out of the bag

49 mins ago | 394 Views

Zanu-PF having a field day in mock primary election taking place in Chiredzi West Constituency

52 mins ago | 199 Views

Chamisa heads for Matabeleland South

1 hr ago | 393 Views

Zimbabwe army will allow Chamisa to rule if he wins elections

1 hr ago | 871 Views

BREAKING: Musona joins Anderlecht

1 hr ago | 676 Views

UZ launches BSc Optometry Honours degree

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Khupe lashes 'tribal and chauvinist cabal'

2 hrs ago | 642 Views

Mawarire roasts Jonathan Moyo

2 hrs ago | 945 Views

Is this the end of Joice Mujuru?

2 hrs ago | 925 Views

'Cool Crooners not loved in Bulawayo'

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

Regional parties fight for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Tshinga Dube dares MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 642 Views

Mukupe silences Doug Coltart with this photo

2 hrs ago | 2068 Views

Mutsvangwa blamed for Shamu's Sudden Dismissal

3 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Mugabe snubs Parly again

3 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Zanu PF berates it's 'reckless' minister

3 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Khaya Moyo rebukes Mukupe over Chamisa remarks

3 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Real MDC T have been vindicated by the supreme judgement

4 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Road to Victory (R2V): Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday

4 hrs ago | 1521 Views

MDC T statement on the Supreme Court Judgement

5 hrs ago | 1747 Views

Lawyer raps MDC-T thugs for insulting Khupe

5 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Fixing Zimbabwe's 'fantasy economics'

6 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mnangagwa paid a $2,000 bribe in Mozambique

6 hrs ago | 4423 Views

Jonathan Moyo could be working for Mnangagwa, says Mawarire

6 hrs ago | 3679 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on broadband connectivity upgrade

6 hrs ago | 395 Views

PHOTO: Shamu getting arrested photo goes viral

6 hrs ago | 4318 Views

Zimbabwe govt needs to regain the trust of the people

6 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mugabe fails to appear before Mliswa

6 hrs ago | 3203 Views

Blackdiamond releases new video and reveal new management

7 hrs ago | 305 Views

Kasukuwere thanks Fikile Mbalula for helping him in exile, reveals many hurdles lie ahead

7 hrs ago | 6798 Views

ZLHR challenges govt to implement the new constitution

7 hrs ago | 311 Views

The dilemma of filling Mugabe, Tsvangirai boots

8 hrs ago | 1986 Views

Kenyan, Mauritian experts address Zimnat trade credit conference

8 hrs ago | 242 Views

NMB Bank opens sub-branch in Bindura

9 hrs ago | 355 Views

Largest football stadiums in the world

9 hrs ago | 2573 Views

War vets urge losing candidates to 'iron out their differences'

9 hrs ago | 540 Views

Kasukuwere quits politics

9 hrs ago | 5154 Views

Zanu-PF gets tech-savvy to win polls

9 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Chamisa, Biti parties clash over seats

9 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Zanu-PF youth plot Mnangagwa interface rally

9 hrs ago | 766 Views

Soldier gets 7 years for setting lover ablaze

9 hrs ago | 815 Views

National Youth Service graduates defect to NPF

9 hrs ago | 967 Views

Obert Mpofu to appear in court

9 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Mugabe to appear in parliament today

9 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Dlamini crowned Matebeleland North's Miss Tourism

9 hrs ago | 295 Views

Chamisa, Khupe feud back to High Court

9 hrs ago | 631 Views

'Electorate misunderstood me,' says Tshinga Dube

9 hrs ago | 566 Views

Zapu urges people to physically inspect voters roll

9 hrs ago | 100 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days