Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mawarire roasts Jonathan Moyo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former first lady Grace Mugabe is at the centre of a vicious war of words between spokesperson of the stuttering National Patriotic Front (NPF), Jealousy Mawarire, and exiled two former Cabinet ministers - Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao - who have been accused of trying to impose themselves on the opposition party.

Mawarire yesterday let rip at Moyo and Zhuwao for allegedly trying to enter a coalition without following due process while at the same time sullying former president Robert Mugabe's wife.

The fallout between Mawarire and the two former ministers comes as the NPF leader Ambrose Mutinhiri is said to have "misused" funds meant to buy campaign T-Shirts for the fledgling party.

In a leaked video conversation between Moyo and Zhuwao, the two could be heard alleging that Mutinhiri abused about $14 000 donated by Grace to buy the NPF T-Shirts from South Africa.

However, Mawarire told the Daily News yesterday that the money at the centre of the storm actually came from a well-wisher, something that Moyo also admitted on his micro-blogging platform account Twitter.

"Mai Mugabe did not make any donation, they were done by a good Samaritan from South Africa. The money was from a South African account, there was no way she was involved, it's grossly unfair.

"Zhuwao and Moyo want to drag Grace into their battle with me, they have been selling themselves as coalition brokers, falsely claiming that they are in control and would broker any deal," said Mawarire.

The NPF is hard pressed to enter into a coalition with other political parties to increase the opposition chances of defeating President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF in the impending national elections.

Political analysts have said the opposition stands the chance to end Zanu-PF's dominance if it contests the looming polls as a grand coalition.

Last week some senior officials from the NPF, reportedly met MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to discuss a coalition pact.

But, Mawarire said as a party they have decided to set up structures first before entering into a broader coalition.

"Moyo and Zhuwao have seen in me someone who will not pander to their whims, a spokesperson who would not falsify the party position to promote their ambition of railroading NPF into a coalition outside the party structures.

"The national executive committee has resolved that while we believe a coalition is the way to go it can only be useful to us and our envisaged partners if it is done with the acquiescence of our party structures and that is what we have been doing before we embarked on any coalition.

"But in Moyo's quest to be both the Machiavelli and the seer who discovers the prince he sees in me an inconvenient element that has the potential to water down his claim of being the man. He claims that that wisdom in Zimbabwean politics was born with his entry in 2000 and died with his unfortunate expulsion in 2017, but that is wrong," said Mawarire.

On Twitter Moyo said that an unnamed male benefactor was sponsoring NPF activities.

"Gee whiz! How many times will NPF implode? "Munchembere" is a cryptonym that Patrick Zhuwao and I use strictly between us, especially in our written communication informal chats, for a male benefactor we understand has funded some of NPF's founding budget," wrote Moyo.

The NPF has in recent weeks been facing myriad challenges including claims that Mutinhiri was said to be considering his future - amid damaging talk that he is being abused by the former first family in the same way that they used Zanu-PF politburo member Sydney Sekeramayi at the height of the ruling party's deadly succession wars.
Mugabe's nephew Zhuwao, further threw the cat among the pigeons two weeks ago when he accused former Zanu-PF national political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, of being used by Mnangagwa's government to lead a splinter group against the NPF.

Zhuwao, Kasukuwere and Moyo - who all fled into self-imposed exile following the fall of Mugabe from power in November last year - were once close political allies who were identified as the kingpins of the ruling party's Generation 40 (G40) faction which coalesced around Mugabe and Grace before the 94-year-old was stunningly deposed from the throne with the help of an intervention by the military.

Until then, the annihilated G40 was locked in a brutal war of attrition with Mnangagwa and his supporters for control of both Zanu-PF and the country.

Zhuwao's surprise attacks on Kasukuwere were prompted by unconfirmed reports that the former Local Government minister may be negotiating with Mnangagwa and his inner circle for his return to Zimbabwe.

Kasukuwere returned to Harare yesterday afternoon ending his six months in self-imposed exile.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

1 arce reigate stands available

For all your property buying and selling

Combine harvesters shipped to zimbabwe

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale

20acre plot prized to go

Volvo bm articulated dump truck for sale

6beds njube neat on 300m/2

Kapenta/matemba in bulk


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khuphe: Khuphe all the time, Thokozani-hatred and vitriol are tribally insulting, and gender-degrading!

30 mins ago | 141 Views

Zanu PF minister reprimanded for admitting junta will never hand over power to Chamisa - for letting cat out of the bag

47 mins ago | 372 Views

Zanu-PF having a field day in mock primary election taking place in Chiredzi West Constituency

50 mins ago | 188 Views

Chamisa heads for Matabeleland South

1 hr ago | 381 Views

Zimbabwe army will allow Chamisa to rule if he wins elections

1 hr ago | 850 Views

BREAKING: Musona joins Anderlecht

1 hr ago | 657 Views

UZ launches BSc Optometry Honours degree

1 hr ago | 331 Views

Khupe lashes 'tribal and chauvinist cabal'

2 hrs ago | 639 Views

Is this the end of Joice Mujuru?

2 hrs ago | 921 Views

'Cool Crooners not loved in Bulawayo'

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Regional parties fight for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Tshinga Dube dares MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 641 Views

Mukupe to be fired?

2 hrs ago | 2118 Views

Mukupe silences Doug Coltart with this photo

2 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Mutsvangwa blamed for Shamu's Sudden Dismissal

3 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Mugabe snubs Parly again

3 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Zanu PF berates it's 'reckless' minister

3 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Khaya Moyo rebukes Mukupe over Chamisa remarks

3 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Real MDC T have been vindicated by the supreme judgement

4 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Road to Victory (R2V): Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday

4 hrs ago | 1518 Views

MDC T statement on the Supreme Court Judgement

5 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Lawyer raps MDC-T thugs for insulting Khupe

5 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Fixing Zimbabwe's 'fantasy economics'

6 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mnangagwa paid a $2,000 bribe in Mozambique

6 hrs ago | 4410 Views

Jonathan Moyo could be working for Mnangagwa, says Mawarire

6 hrs ago | 3674 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on broadband connectivity upgrade

6 hrs ago | 395 Views

PHOTO: Shamu getting arrested photo goes viral

6 hrs ago | 4305 Views

Zimbabwe govt needs to regain the trust of the people

6 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mugabe fails to appear before Mliswa

6 hrs ago | 3193 Views

Blackdiamond releases new video and reveal new management

7 hrs ago | 305 Views

Kasukuwere thanks Fikile Mbalula for helping him in exile, reveals many hurdles lie ahead

7 hrs ago | 6768 Views

ZLHR challenges govt to implement the new constitution

7 hrs ago | 311 Views

The dilemma of filling Mugabe, Tsvangirai boots

8 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Kenyan, Mauritian experts address Zimnat trade credit conference

8 hrs ago | 242 Views

NMB Bank opens sub-branch in Bindura

9 hrs ago | 355 Views

Largest football stadiums in the world

9 hrs ago | 2566 Views

War vets urge losing candidates to 'iron out their differences'

9 hrs ago | 540 Views

Kasukuwere quits politics

9 hrs ago | 5140 Views

Zanu-PF gets tech-savvy to win polls

9 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Chamisa, Biti parties clash over seats

9 hrs ago | 1506 Views

Zanu-PF youth plot Mnangagwa interface rally

9 hrs ago | 764 Views

Soldier gets 7 years for setting lover ablaze

9 hrs ago | 815 Views

National Youth Service graduates defect to NPF

9 hrs ago | 965 Views

Obert Mpofu to appear in court

9 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Mugabe to appear in parliament today

9 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Dlamini crowned Matebeleland North's Miss Tourism

9 hrs ago | 293 Views

Chamisa, Khupe feud back to High Court

9 hrs ago | 629 Views

'Electorate misunderstood me,' says Tshinga Dube

9 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zapu urges people to physically inspect voters roll

9 hrs ago | 100 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days