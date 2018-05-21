Latest News Editor's Choice


Khupe lashes 'tribal and chauvinist cabal'

by Dr Thokozani Khupe
2 hrs ago
It is sad and unfortunate that while pro-democracy forces are putting efforts towards a change for a better Zimbabwe, some have opted to embark on self-serving retrogressive behaviour marked by beastly violence, sexism and tribalism.

The continuous attacks on the person of Dr Khupe, by a tribal and chauvinist cabal masquerading as democrats should be roundly condemned by all progressive people across the political divide.

The Chamisa-led hoodlums have made it their infamous trademark to denigrate women and minorities with impunity. It is symptomatic of a misogynist cabal in the MDC Chamisa that denigrates women with such arrogance not seen hitherto.

Such attitudes and the failure to condemn these acts save for the usual lip service claims that some unspecified action will be taken against perpetrators actually vindicates Dr Khupe and all what has been correctly said about these sponsored hooligan acts.

These agent provocateurs are getting instructions from their very top office as the information at our disposal points to a sinister plot to eliminate Dr Khupe before the 2018 elections and this threat cannot be taken lightly anymore under these circumstances.

What should be a concern to all progressive people is however the fact that so far no one has been arrested or charged for these dastardly and criminal acts.

No one as far as we know has even been questioned by Zimbabwean police for the attempted murder of Dr Khupe and her colleagues in Buhera.

Those were crimes committed in full view of the whole world yet the authorities remain indifferent and the two violent attacks in Bulawayo have perpetrators still roaming the streets.

One would therefore forgive those who perceive State complicity in this criminal network masquerading as a political Party led by Nelson Chamisa and Chalton Hwende.

Is it not a blatant dereliction of its duty and obligation (The State) to arrest, take to court and punish those involved in such heinous crimes? Or it is indeed part of the conspiracy to eliminate Dr Khupe, for her political activities?

President Khupe's Office is well aware of inciting messages circulated within the forums of this criminal network and actions bent on destabilising her political activities.

As a proven champion of democracy and the rights of the downtrodden including women and children; Dr Khupe, shall continue to stand for justice, equality and constitutionalism.

The MDC-T President shall not be diverted in her quest to bring about change to the long-suffering masses of Zimbabwe through our BEST program (Building an Economy to Support Transformation) and to restore the dignity of the vulnerable in our country.

Dr Khupe stands shoulder to shoulder with the women of Zimbabwe and calls on all of them to begin a national conversation that will be confirmed at the ballot box in the 2018 elections.

The victory of peace, justice and constitutionalism shall truly lift the suffering masses, especially women and youths out of poverty into lasting prosperity.




Source - Dr Thokozani Khupe

Most Popular In 7 Days