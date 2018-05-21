Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UZ launches BSc Optometry Honours degree

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Prof. Nyagura speaking at the launch of the new degree
The University of Zimbabwe College of Health Sciences on Friday launched the country's first Bachelor of Science Optometry (Honours) degree programme in a ceremony at the college in Harare.

Officially launching the programme, the university's vice-chancellor, Professor Levi Nyagura thanked Cimas Medical Aid Society for donating the equipment needed for this programme.

Earlier the dean of the College of Health Sciences, Professor Rangarirai Masanganise, described how his vision of establishing an optometry unit had developed after seeing how comprehensive the eye service offered in the United Kingdom was.

While the college trains ophthalmologists, there has hitherto been no training locally for optometrists. There are only optometrists in the private sector, all of whom had to train in other countries.

An optometrist performs eye examinations and can determine the presence of vision-related problems. Like opticians, optometrists may prescribe eye glasses but in addition can prescribe eye drops. If the eye problem requires the attention of an ophthalmologist, they will make the necessary referral. Ophthalmologists are medical doctors who specialise in eye and vision care.

Prof. Masanganise said that when he asked Cimas to partner the college in establishing the optometry unit the proposal for a donation of $100 000 to purchase equipment was approved within two weeks.

"We purchased all the equipment we needed with Cimas money," he said.

Cimas Board member Bart Mswaka described the launch of the BSc Optometry degree as a milestone, the impact of which would be felt by future generations of Zimbabweans.

"It is heartening to see that the College of Health Sciences crafted this vision and then partnered with Cimas Medical Aid Society to ensure that it came to fruition," he said.

He said the Cimas Health Education Fund had supported the vision by sourcing and purchasing the optometry equipment used for the optometrists' training and renovating the unit at Sekuru Kaguvi Hospital that houses the equipment.

The Cimas Health Education Fund had, since its inception in 2007, sponsored 25 undergraduate students and 16 postgraduate students.

"Currently we have post-graduate students in the fields of paediatrics, haematology, histopathology, internal medicine, neurology, orthopaedics, radiology and cardiothoracic surgery," he said.

Optometry lecturer Lynett Masiwa, who helped put together the degree programme, said there were plans to establish post-graduate optometry programmes.

She urged the first intake of students, each of whom received a white coat as part of the launch ceremony, not to focus on the diaspora but on the need there was for their services at home.


The white-coated optometry students, flanked by  Prof. Christopher Samukange and Ms Masiwa, pose for a picture with (seated from left) Cimas medical director Dr Douglas Gwatidzo, Mr Mswaka, Prof. Nyagura, Prof. Masnaganise and other dignitaries.


Professor Nyagura said the World Health Organisation estimates that more than 250 million people worldwide have some form of visual impairment, with the majority of them being in the developing world.

He said children with visual impairment failed to optimise their learning, not because they were dull but because they could not see properly.

He highlighted the number of blind people begging in the streets and being led by children who should be in school.

"That shows we are not doing enough in assisting people to improve their sight," he said.

He pointed out that there were only 10 optometry students in the initial intake. He said this was a drop in the ocean when one considered the need there was.

"We want to partner with organisations like Cimas to increase the equipment we need," he said.

He said the Bindura University of Science Education was also introducing a degree in optometry.

He said the University of Zimbabwe was probably the only university in Zimbabwe that catered for visually impaired students. He asked rhetorically what happened to other visually impaired students who did not manage to make it into the UZ.

"I don't think that's what a caring society does," he said.

He said there was need to produce what he termed "super experts" to provide super service.

"Our thinking is that we need to provide a visual science centre, which might co-exist with a dental or orthopaedic centre," he said.

There was need, he said, for a centre of excellence.

Mr Mswaka supported Prof. Nyagura's suggestion. He said that, while Cimas paid for members to receive medical treatment abroad, because of cost issues, it would prefer to see people being treated locally.

It would like to see people from other countries coming to Zimbabwe for medical treatment.

"We believe people must be flying to Zimbabwe," he said.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Agencies
More on: #BSc, #Optimetry, #Degree

Comments

1 arce reigate stands available

For all your property buying and selling

Combine harvesters shipped to zimbabwe

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale

20acre plot prized to go

Volvo bm articulated dump truck for sale

6beds njube neat on 300m/2

Kapenta/matemba in bulk


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khuphe: Khuphe all the time, Thokozani-hatred and vitriol are tribally insulting, and gender-degrading!

30 mins ago | 141 Views

Zanu PF minister reprimanded for admitting junta will never hand over power to Chamisa - for letting cat out of the bag

47 mins ago | 372 Views

Zanu-PF having a field day in mock primary election taking place in Chiredzi West Constituency

50 mins ago | 188 Views

Chamisa heads for Matabeleland South

1 hr ago | 381 Views

Zimbabwe army will allow Chamisa to rule if he wins elections

1 hr ago | 850 Views

BREAKING: Musona joins Anderlecht

1 hr ago | 657 Views

Khupe lashes 'tribal and chauvinist cabal'

2 hrs ago | 639 Views

Mawarire roasts Jonathan Moyo

2 hrs ago | 937 Views

Is this the end of Joice Mujuru?

2 hrs ago | 921 Views

'Cool Crooners not loved in Bulawayo'

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Regional parties fight for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Tshinga Dube dares MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 641 Views

Mukupe to be fired?

2 hrs ago | 2118 Views

Mukupe silences Doug Coltart with this photo

2 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Mutsvangwa blamed for Shamu's Sudden Dismissal

3 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Mugabe snubs Parly again

3 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Zanu PF berates it's 'reckless' minister

3 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Khaya Moyo rebukes Mukupe over Chamisa remarks

3 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Real MDC T have been vindicated by the supreme judgement

4 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Road to Victory (R2V): Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday

4 hrs ago | 1518 Views

MDC T statement on the Supreme Court Judgement

5 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Lawyer raps MDC-T thugs for insulting Khupe

5 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Fixing Zimbabwe's 'fantasy economics'

6 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mnangagwa paid a $2,000 bribe in Mozambique

6 hrs ago | 4410 Views

Jonathan Moyo could be working for Mnangagwa, says Mawarire

6 hrs ago | 3674 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on broadband connectivity upgrade

6 hrs ago | 395 Views

PHOTO: Shamu getting arrested photo goes viral

6 hrs ago | 4305 Views

Zimbabwe govt needs to regain the trust of the people

6 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mugabe fails to appear before Mliswa

6 hrs ago | 3193 Views

Blackdiamond releases new video and reveal new management

7 hrs ago | 305 Views

Kasukuwere thanks Fikile Mbalula for helping him in exile, reveals many hurdles lie ahead

7 hrs ago | 6770 Views

ZLHR challenges govt to implement the new constitution

7 hrs ago | 311 Views

The dilemma of filling Mugabe, Tsvangirai boots

8 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Kenyan, Mauritian experts address Zimnat trade credit conference

8 hrs ago | 242 Views

NMB Bank opens sub-branch in Bindura

9 hrs ago | 355 Views

Largest football stadiums in the world

9 hrs ago | 2566 Views

War vets urge losing candidates to 'iron out their differences'

9 hrs ago | 540 Views

Kasukuwere quits politics

9 hrs ago | 5140 Views

Zanu-PF gets tech-savvy to win polls

9 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Chamisa, Biti parties clash over seats

9 hrs ago | 1506 Views

Zanu-PF youth plot Mnangagwa interface rally

9 hrs ago | 764 Views

Soldier gets 7 years for setting lover ablaze

9 hrs ago | 815 Views

National Youth Service graduates defect to NPF

9 hrs ago | 965 Views

Obert Mpofu to appear in court

9 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Mugabe to appear in parliament today

9 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Dlamini crowned Matebeleland North's Miss Tourism

9 hrs ago | 293 Views

Chamisa, Khupe feud back to High Court

9 hrs ago | 629 Views

'Electorate misunderstood me,' says Tshinga Dube

9 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zapu urges people to physically inspect voters roll

9 hrs ago | 100 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days