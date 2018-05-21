Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe army will allow Chamisa to rule if he wins elections

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe government has described as "unlawful and reckless" statements by Finance and Economic Development Deputy Minister Terrence Mukupe that the military will not allow MDC leader Nelson Chamisa to govern if he wins elections at the expense of Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Acting Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Simon Khaya Moyo said Mr Mukupe's statements "flagrantly" ran against President Mnangagwa's pledge of upholding the will of the people of Zimbabwe.

Mr Mukupe was quoted in some sections of the media as telling a Zanu-PF cell meeting in Mandara, Harare on Monday that: "How can we say, honestly, the soldiers took the country, practically snatched it from Mugabe, to come and hand it over to Chamisa? Look at me, I also want to be a President, there is no one who does not want to seat in the (Mercedes) Benz while sirens are sounding all the way, but everything has its time. I don't think that I am mature enough to be given the country to run and all the soldiers in this country salute me saying ‘the commander-in-chief is here'."

In response, Minister Khaya Moyo said: "Read against our own environment and the impending polls, such pronouncements have the negative effect of raising doubts on Government's commitment to a free, fair and non-violent plebiscite as well as to its readiness to respect and uphold the will of the people of Zimbabwe as expressed through their electoral choices and decisions."

Source - online
More on: #Zimbabwe, #Army, #Chamisa

