Chiwenga calls for credible polls

News / National

by Staff reporter

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga has urged Zimbabweans to prove the country's detractors wrong by conducting free and fair elections.Addressing thousands of people from all walks of life gathered at Mandava Stadium for the official hand over of the stadium from Mimosa Mines to Zvishavane Town Council in Zvishavane yesterday, VP Chiwenga said elections due as per Constitution.He said all Zimbabweans regardless of political affiliation should lead by example and campaign and vote in peace."Now as we go for those elections, first they must be peaceful, they must be held in a peaceful environment so we can achieve fairness and no one cries foul. The ballot should do the talking, people should choose their leaders."Zimbabwe has come of age and we are not a violent people. If we conduct the elections in a free environment, we will shame those who think we are a violent country," said VP Chiwenga.He said President Mnangagwa will soon announce the dates for the harmonised elections adding that time for political wars was an era of the past."What you did last year during Operation Restore Legacy is commendable and that spirit should take us through the elections. We had a united and peaceful front as we ushered in President Mnangagwa in a peaceful manner and that should prevail before, during and after the elections," said the Vice President."With President Mnangagwa, our hero who was born and grew up in Zvishavane in Mapanzure village, we see a great Zimbabwe as he is a quiet person who has a soft heart and is only concerned about socio-economic development of Zimbabwe."So we should go and vote for him so that the country develops and becomes a huge economy in the region," he said.