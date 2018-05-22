Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa primes Zanu-PF for massive victory

by Staff rpeorter
1 hr ago | Views
President Mnangagwa is welcomed by Johane Marange Apostolic Church leader Noah Taguta (bespectacled) on arrival for a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a stadium at St Noah College in Bocha, Marange, yesterday. Looking on is church member and property developer Mr Charumbira (centre).
President Mnangagwa has implored Zanu-PF cadres who lost in recent primary elections to embrace the results and work together with winners to ensure victory for the ruling party in the harmonised elections.

The Zanu-PF President and First Secretary said this while addressing over 35 000 people gathered to witness the ground-breaking ceremony of St Noah Sports Stadium at St Noah College in Bocha, Marange, yesterday.

The stadium is the brainchild of Johane Marange Apostolic Church leader High Priest Mutumwa Noah Taguta.

President Mnangagwa said in a democratic process there were always winners and losers.

"You conducted your primary elections recently where you elected your representatives and I know there are some who are happy with the result, while others are not. That is how democracy works.

"What is important is that we all unite, be they winners or losers because at the end of the day it is not individuals that won, but the party," he said.

People, he added, should not shun those who lost in the polls.

"We should all work together and not shun those who lost. We do not want that. Occupying positions of leadership is God's plan.

"If that was not the case would I have returned after I skipped the border last year? It happened because it had to happen that time and when I returned, it was God's plan that I returned. That is how God works. We should accept it," added President Mnangagwa.

Zanu-PF recently held primary elections ahead of harmonised elections expected to be held in July.

The internal polls had some glitches that spawned reruns in some constituencies following complaints by candidates.

President Mnangagwa told the gathering that Government was prioritising economic development in its programmes.

President Mnangagwa lays a brick at the launch of the construction of St Noah College Stadium in Bocha, Marange, yesterday. - Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda

"What we are prioritising as Government is economic growth," he said.

"We know politics is important but it comes after five years and those who are eligible to vote should go and vote.

"If there is anyone who does not have identity documents, they should see my ministers here so that they are assisted in getting the documents."

President Mnangagwa said he was hopeful that the people of Bocha would vote for him and Zanu-PF.


President Mnangagwa lays a brick at the launch of the construction of St Noah College Stadium in Bocha, Marange, yesterday.

He called for peace.

"We have invited several countries and organisations to come and observe our elections.

"We have said Zimbabwe is open for business. We want free, fair, transparent and credible elections and that can only happen in a peaceful environment, so I hope all of us want peace and want to do our things peacefully and in unity," President Mnangagwa said.

Several pre-election observer missions from Sadc, AU, Europe and the US have already visited Zimbabwe to assess the environment ahead of elections.

The President said Government had initiated various development programmes, among them fish breeding and the rearing of cattle, that were meant to benefit communities, especially in rural areas.

Zanu-PF national chairperson Oppah Muchunguri-Kashiri, Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture Kazembe Kazembe and Zanu-PF Manicaland Province chairman Mike Madiro, were among dignitaries who attended yesterday's ceremony.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Local company to print ballot papers

47 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa's office exonerates Undenge

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa has 18 children

7 mins ago | 56 Views

Tsvangirai's child chucked out of school over fees

12 mins ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe budget deficit to remain above $1 billion

13 mins ago | 19 Views

NRZ's $400m mega deal equipment incompatible

14 mins ago | 50 Views

Attack on Khupe is criminal - Mwonzora

60 mins ago | 784 Views

'I am not a loser, but Tsholotsho is'

1 hr ago | 918 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in public spat

1 hr ago | 739 Views

Biti's PDP seeks to test ballot paper chemical composition

1 hr ago | 610 Views

APA defends one on one campaign strategy

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Biggie Zuze in Biggie trouble

1 hr ago | 412 Views

Chamisa's Teacher - Khupe's Headmaster.

1 hr ago | 553 Views

Police, Zanu-PF supporters clash

1 hr ago | 374 Views

Khupe shocked over police's failure to arrest Chamisa's hooligans

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Gunguwo mocks Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 385 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa over 200 stolen cattle

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa will win elections - Vapostori prophecy

1 hr ago | 453 Views

'Zec to establish more polling centres'

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Shamu will not question or judge Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 372 Views

Woman drags ex-son in law to maintenance court

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Magufuli invites Mnangagwa to Tanzania

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Bosso-Caps match sets high attendance

1 hr ago | 111 Views

100 Chinese firms to visit Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 81 Views

'Derby came too soon for Bosso'

1 hr ago | 89 Views

David Coltart law firm unprofessional, judge declares

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Chicken Inn push aside Bulawayo Chiefs

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Grace Mugabe's dairy faces eviction

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Matanga warns cops

1 hr ago | 238 Views

10 Dangerous places to eat in Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 284 Views

Mujuru, executor clash over mansion

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Soldiers urged to maintain discipline

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Ray Machingura wins Zanu-PF's Chipinge Central primary poll

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Maduro expels US envoy

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Zanu-PF want to reclaim urban seats

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Magufuli hails Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Lifeline for white Zimbabwean farmers

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Machete attackers target students

1 hr ago | 255 Views

Mawarire rubbishes Zhuwao's apology

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Comesa confident of free, fair Zim elections

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Chiwenga calls for credible polls

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zanu-PF pulling power on show

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mugabe fails to appear before parliamentary portfolio committee

9 hrs ago | 1226 Views

'BBC HardTalk painted Chamisa as immature and unwise,' complain MDC - but that he is

12 hrs ago | 2135 Views

African politics: Why corruption grows more than reduce in nations developing? (part one)

13 hrs ago | 437 Views

Khuphe: Khuphe all the time, Thokozani-hatred and vitriol are tribally insulting, and gender-degrading!

16 hrs ago | 3136 Views

Zanu PF minister reprimanded for admitting junta will never hand over power to Chamisa - for letting cat out of the bag

16 hrs ago | 3207 Views

Zanu-PF having a field day in mock primary election taking place in Chiredzi West Constituency

16 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Chamisa heads for Matabeleland South

16 hrs ago | 2763 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days