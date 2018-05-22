Latest News Editor's Choice


Machete attackers target students

by Staff reporter
Kwekwe Polytechnic College students have become the latest target of machete attacks that have become synonymous with the mining town.

Two students were reportedly seriously injured after machete-wielding assailants pounced on them on their way home from the institution and robbed them of cash, cell phones and laptops among other gadgets.

Last week, one student was left for dead while several others were left nursing injuries after a gang pounced on them at their rented apartment in Msasa Park and got away with laptops, cellphones and cash.

Kwekwe Polytechnic College acting principal Engineer Callisto Muzongondi confirmed the developments saying his office has been inundated with reports to that effect.

"It is worrying that our students have become the latest targets of these thugs. We have had so many reports since the beginning of the term," he said.

Eng Muzongondi said they have since adjusted the timetable so that students do not travel at night.

"We have since adjusted the timetable from 4.45pm to 4pm to ensure that they get to their homes safely," said Eng Muzongondi.

He also said they have engaged various stakeholders to map a way forward.

"We have had a meeting with various stakeholders to see how best we can prevent such things from happening.

"Of note we held a meeting with Mayor Matenda Madzoke over street lighting that we feel should be improved," he said.

He said police promised to increase patrols in the area.

Eng Muzongondi however, said some students were being attacked while running personal errands

"We have the latest two cases. The two students were mugged in the central business district around 9pm after they had left school.

"The assailants were attracted by the gadgets that the students were carrying, which can be sold and converted into cash easily," said Eng Muzongondi.

Acting Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mkwende said she was yet to receive the reports.

Source - the herald

