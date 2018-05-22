Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lifeline for white Zimbabwean farmers

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
WHITE commercial farmers who did not vacate their farms during the fast-track land reform should regularise their stay on those farms to enable them to access 99-year leases.

Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Land Commission Ms Tendai Bare said this during a media briefing in Mutare last week.

She said the Government of President Mnangagwa had not shut the door on such farmers, but wanted them to come forward and regularise their stay.

"We are working with those farmers to see if they have the documents required for them to stay on the farms before we can recommend them for 99-year leases.

"Similarly, the Ministry of Lands is running a programme in which interested white farmers can do joint ventures with black beneficiaries of the agrarian reforms," she said.

She, however, noted that land boundary disputes were stifling progress in the sector and needed to be resolved urgently.

"My office has so far resolved 308 boundary disputes, eight more than the initial target of 300 that we had set for the first quarter of the year. A further 600 such cases are also awaiting determination," she said.

Ms Bare revealed that the commission was also seized with resolving another 1 500 disputes of varying natures, but involving land ownership.

New cases of boundary disputes continue to be lodged with the commission daily, she noted.

"Sometimes we resolve between three and four cases per day, but this all depends on the availability of the original map of the land under dispute and the farmers involved producing their offer letters or 99-year leases. Information on the original plan should also reflect on the offer letter," she added.

The commission, which is currently operating in eight provinces, is also inspecting farms to ensure that farmers have sustainable business plans, land is being fully utilised, to check on improvements in terms of infrastructural development and mechanisation efforts farmers have made on their farms, revealed Ms Bare.

It is also during such inspections that the commission establishes if Agritex officers are visiting farmers regularly and assisting them.

"The information we gather during these inspections also helps when we want to recommend farmers for the issuance of 99-year leases. We are happy that most of the farmers we visited are doing very well with some producing high value crops even for export markets.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Local company to print ballot papers

56 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa's office exonerates Undenge

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa has 18 children

8 mins ago | 59 Views

Tsvangirai's child chucked out of school over fees

12 mins ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe budget deficit to remain above $1 billion

13 mins ago | 19 Views

NRZ's $400m mega deal equipment incompatible

14 mins ago | 51 Views

Attack on Khupe is criminal - Mwonzora

60 mins ago | 784 Views

'I am not a loser, but Tsholotsho is'

1 hr ago | 920 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in public spat

1 hr ago | 743 Views

Biti's PDP seeks to test ballot paper chemical composition

1 hr ago | 610 Views

APA defends one on one campaign strategy

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Biggie Zuze in Biggie trouble

1 hr ago | 412 Views

Chamisa's Teacher - Khupe's Headmaster.

1 hr ago | 556 Views

Police, Zanu-PF supporters clash

1 hr ago | 376 Views

Khupe shocked over police's failure to arrest Chamisa's hooligans

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Gunguwo mocks Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 388 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa over 200 stolen cattle

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa will win elections - Vapostori prophecy

1 hr ago | 453 Views

'Zec to establish more polling centres'

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Shamu will not question or judge Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 372 Views

Woman drags ex-son in law to maintenance court

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Magufuli invites Mnangagwa to Tanzania

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Bosso-Caps match sets high attendance

1 hr ago | 111 Views

100 Chinese firms to visit Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 82 Views

'Derby came too soon for Bosso'

1 hr ago | 89 Views

David Coltart law firm unprofessional, judge declares

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Chicken Inn push aside Bulawayo Chiefs

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Grace Mugabe's dairy faces eviction

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Matanga warns cops

1 hr ago | 239 Views

10 Dangerous places to eat in Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 285 Views

Mujuru, executor clash over mansion

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Soldiers urged to maintain discipline

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Ray Machingura wins Zanu-PF's Chipinge Central primary poll

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Maduro expels US envoy

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Zanu-PF want to reclaim urban seats

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Magufuli hails Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Machete attackers target students

1 hr ago | 255 Views

Mawarire rubbishes Zhuwao's apology

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa primes Zanu-PF for massive victory

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Comesa confident of free, fair Zim elections

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Chiwenga calls for credible polls

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zanu-PF pulling power on show

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mugabe fails to appear before parliamentary portfolio committee

9 hrs ago | 1226 Views

'BBC HardTalk painted Chamisa as immature and unwise,' complain MDC - but that he is

12 hrs ago | 2136 Views

African politics: Why corruption grows more than reduce in nations developing? (part one)

13 hrs ago | 437 Views

Khuphe: Khuphe all the time, Thokozani-hatred and vitriol are tribally insulting, and gender-degrading!

16 hrs ago | 3137 Views

Zanu PF minister reprimanded for admitting junta will never hand over power to Chamisa - for letting cat out of the bag

16 hrs ago | 3208 Views

Zanu-PF having a field day in mock primary election taking place in Chiredzi West Constituency

16 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Chamisa heads for Matabeleland South

16 hrs ago | 2763 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days