Magufuli hails Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Mnangagwa welcomes Chama Cha Mapinduzi secretary-general Abdulrahman Kinana at his Munhumutapa offices yesterday. - Picture by Munyaradzi Chamalimba
Tanzanian President Dr John Magufuli has commended Zimbabwe for the unparalleled peaceful transition that took place in the country and invited President Mnangagwa for a State visit to his country.

The invitation was brought by Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) secretary-general Abdulrahman Kinana, who met President Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa Offices yesterday.

CCM is the ruling party in Tanzania.

Kinana was accompanied by Gaudensia Kabaka (chairperson Women's Wing), Edmund Mndolwa (chairperson Parents Wing) and Kheri James (chairperson Youth Wing).

Speaking after the meeting, Kinana said: "I brought a letter, a message of goodwill from the President and chairman of Chama Cha Mapinduzi, President John Magufuli, the people of Tanzania and members of CCM to His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"We have a historical relationship from the time of Chimurenga between Zanu-PF and CCM. As secretary-general I had a meeting with the Zanu-PF secretary for Administration (Obert Mpofu) yesterday (Tuesday) and today we had the privilege to meet the First Secretary of Zanu-PF."

He commended Zimbabwe for an incident-free transition that led to the resignation of former President, Mr Robert Mugabe.

"We notice that you went through a transition. It was very peaceful and exemplary," said Kinana.

"It is something which has never happened in the world so we congratulated the people of Zimbabwe for that."

On the forthcoming harmonised elections in Zimbabwe, he said: "We know you have an election coming. The President has assured that the elections are going to be peaceful, free and fair to all the Zimbabweans and certainly Zimbabweans can express their views through the ballot and coming from Chama Cha Mapinduzi, I look forward to a Zanu-PF victory."

Mpofu, who also attended yesterday's meeting together with Politburo members Lovemore Matuke and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, said they had exchanged notes with their counterparts.

"They came here to familiarise themselves with our operations and vice versa, but he (Kinana) had a special message from the President of Tanzania to his counterpart Mnangagwa which covers quite a number of issues including a State visit to Tanzania at an agreed date," he said.

"These are perennial friends of Zimbabwe and all of us were trained in Tanzania. They had some visits to the National Heroes Acre and other areas which they had requested to see."

Mpofu said they spent the better part of yesterday in discussions.

"We talked about our ideological institution and the relationship that exists between the two countries especially the annual meeting of secretaries-general of liberation movements which is held once every year," he said.

"There are views coming up which would warrant formalisation. Other issues had to do with the strengthening of our parties and harmonisation of some of our policies politically that will ensure people do not lose sight of where we came from. Our countries came about after protracted struggle."

Source - the herald

