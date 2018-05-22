Zanu-PF want to reclaim urban seats

News / National

by Staff rpeorter

Marondera Central Zanu-PF candidate Cleopas Kundiona has vowed that the party will reclaim urban seats in the forthcoming 2018 harmonised elections.Kundiona warned both the MDC-T and NPF to stop "daydreaming" and face the reality that Zanu-PF has laid a foundation to win all parliamentary seats including urban seats."It is a thing of the past that elements like the MDC-T or NPF boast that they will win our urban seats. Zanu-PF is here to stay and will resoundingly win the 2018 elections with President Mnangagwa being our leader."Marondera Central seat is a jealously guarded constituency. For both the MDC-T and NPF, it is shear waste of time to participate in the elections. Urban voters are now aware of what the new dispensation is bringing to the table, look at the $11 billion investments coming in," said Kundiona.Recently, the MDC-T held its primary elections and nominated an unknown Marondera man who was holed up in the United Kingdom.War veterans chairperson Daniel Sigauke buttressed Kundiona's comments saying opposition parties ganging up against Zanu-PF were living in "Mars.""We are a united force and those ganging up to battle it out with Zanu-PF are wasting their resources. Marondera Central is our capital town were Government operates to support the province."We will stand with our candidates and defeat these coalition parties," said Sigauke.Kundiona said the party structures in Marondera Central were solid. "We are ready for opposition parties, from cell level to district level our party membership base is huge."Their honeymoon days are over in Marondera Central", he said.