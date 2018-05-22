Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF want to reclaim urban seats

by Staff rpeorter
1 hr ago | Views
Marondera Central Zanu-PF candidate Cleopas Kundiona has vowed that the party will reclaim urban seats in the forthcoming 2018 harmonised elections.

Kundiona warned both the MDC-T and NPF to stop "daydreaming" and face the reality that Zanu-PF has laid a foundation to win all parliamentary seats including urban seats.

"It is a thing of the past that elements like the MDC-T or NPF boast that they will win our urban seats. Zanu-PF is here to stay and will resoundingly win the 2018 elections with President Mnangagwa being our leader.

"Marondera Central seat is a jealously guarded constituency. For both the MDC-T and NPF, it is shear waste of time to participate in the elections. Urban voters are now aware of what the new dispensation is bringing to the table, look at the $11 billion investments coming in," said Kundiona.

Recently, the MDC-T held its primary elections and nominated an unknown Marondera man who was holed up in the United Kingdom.

War veterans chairperson Daniel Sigauke buttressed Kundiona's comments saying opposition parties ganging up against Zanu-PF were living in "Mars."

"We are a united force and those ganging up to battle it out with Zanu-PF are wasting their resources. Marondera Central is our capital town were Government operates to support the province.

"We will stand with our candidates and defeat these coalition parties," said Sigauke.

Kundiona said the party structures in Marondera Central were solid. "We are ready for opposition parties, from cell level to district level our party membership base is huge.

"Their honeymoon days are over in Marondera Central", he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's office exonerates Undenge

45 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa has 18 children

6 mins ago | 49 Views

Tsvangirai's child chucked out of school over fees

11 mins ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe budget deficit to remain above $1 billion

12 mins ago | 15 Views

NRZ's $400m mega deal equipment incompatible

13 mins ago | 48 Views

Attack on Khupe is criminal - Mwonzora

59 mins ago | 776 Views

'I am not a loser, but Tsholotsho is'

1 hr ago | 904 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in public spat

1 hr ago | 730 Views

Biti's PDP seeks to test ballot paper chemical composition

1 hr ago | 602 Views

APA defends one on one campaign strategy

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Biggie Zuze in Biggie trouble

1 hr ago | 410 Views

Chamisa's Teacher - Khupe's Headmaster.

1 hr ago | 550 Views

Police, Zanu-PF supporters clash

1 hr ago | 372 Views

Khupe shocked over police's failure to arrest Chamisa's hooligans

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Gunguwo mocks Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 385 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa over 200 stolen cattle

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa will win elections - Vapostori prophecy

1 hr ago | 448 Views

'Zec to establish more polling centres'

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Shamu will not question or judge Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 367 Views

Woman drags ex-son in law to maintenance court

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Magufuli invites Mnangagwa to Tanzania

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Bosso-Caps match sets high attendance

1 hr ago | 110 Views

100 Chinese firms to visit Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 81 Views

'Derby came too soon for Bosso'

1 hr ago | 87 Views

David Coltart law firm unprofessional, judge declares

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Chicken Inn push aside Bulawayo Chiefs

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Grace Mugabe's dairy faces eviction

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Matanga warns cops

1 hr ago | 236 Views

10 Dangerous places to eat in Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Mujuru, executor clash over mansion

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Soldiers urged to maintain discipline

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Ray Machingura wins Zanu-PF's Chipinge Central primary poll

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Maduro expels US envoy

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Magufuli hails Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Lifeline for white Zimbabwean farmers

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Machete attackers target students

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Mawarire rubbishes Zhuwao's apology

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa primes Zanu-PF for massive victory

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Comesa confident of free, fair Zim elections

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Chiwenga calls for credible polls

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Zanu-PF pulling power on show

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Mugabe fails to appear before parliamentary portfolio committee

9 hrs ago | 1224 Views

'BBC HardTalk painted Chamisa as immature and unwise,' complain MDC - but that he is

12 hrs ago | 2134 Views

African politics: Why corruption grows more than reduce in nations developing? (part one)

13 hrs ago | 436 Views

Khuphe: Khuphe all the time, Thokozani-hatred and vitriol are tribally insulting, and gender-degrading!

16 hrs ago | 3134 Views

Zanu PF minister reprimanded for admitting junta will never hand over power to Chamisa - for letting cat out of the bag

16 hrs ago | 3206 Views

Zanu-PF having a field day in mock primary election taking place in Chiredzi West Constituency

16 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Chamisa heads for Matabeleland South

16 hrs ago | 2762 Views

Zimbabwe army will allow Chamisa to rule if he wins elections

17 hrs ago | 5079 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days