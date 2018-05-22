Soldiers urged to maintain discipline

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SENIOR officer in the Zimbabwe National Army has called on military personnel to consider discipline as a pre-requisite for any duty.Colonel Luckmore Mukurazhizha from the Colonel Careers, who was the reviewing officer at the pass out parade of the General Squad Drill and Small Arms Course Infantry 10(2) 104 /18 at Chitekedza Barracks in Mt Darwin last week said the nation could not entrust weapons of war to ill-disciplined soldiers who would be a danger to themselves as well as the society that they are supposed to protect."As your commanders, we want you to know that discipline is a pre-requisite for military duty and promotes comradeship, which is a key component in the defence of our motherland Zimbabwe," he said."The nation cannot entrust weapons of war to ill-disciplined soldiers who will not only endanger themselves, but the same society that they are supposed to protect."Discipline, therefore, seeks to instil into all ranks a sense of unity by compelling you to obey orders as one unity."Col Mukurazhizha said soldiers should resist the temptation to cut corners in order to make ends meet and urged them to shun such indiscipline, including corruption and all other vices that bring the organisation into disrepute.He said the ZNA, just like any other working machine, cannot function properly if its gears and working parts are in discord.The aim of the course was to train selected officers of the ZNA to be competent in general squad drill aspects and small arms and had 95 students comprising 13 female and 82 male students.