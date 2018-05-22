Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Soldiers urged to maintain discipline

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A SENIOR officer in the Zimbabwe National Army has called on military personnel to consider discipline as a pre-requisite for any duty.

Colonel Luckmore Mukurazhizha from the Colonel Careers, who was the reviewing officer at the pass out parade of the General Squad Drill and Small Arms Course Infantry 10(2) 104 /18 at Chitekedza Barracks in Mt Darwin last week said the nation could not entrust weapons of war to ill-disciplined soldiers who would be a danger to themselves as well as the society that they are supposed to protect.

"As your commanders, we want you to know that discipline is a pre-requisite for military duty and promotes comradeship, which is a key component in the defence of our motherland Zimbabwe," he said.

"The nation cannot entrust weapons of war to ill-disciplined soldiers who will not only endanger themselves, but the same society that they are supposed to protect.

"Discipline, therefore, seeks to instil into all ranks a sense of unity by compelling you to obey orders as one unity."

Col Mukurazhizha said soldiers should resist the temptation to cut corners in order to make ends meet and urged them to shun such indiscipline, including corruption and all other vices that bring the organisation into disrepute.

He said the ZNA, just like any other working machine, cannot function properly if its gears and working parts are in discord.

The aim of the course was to train selected officers of the ZNA to be competent in general squad drill aspects and small arms and had 95 students comprising 13 female and 82 male students.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Soldiers, #Army, #ZNA

Comments

1 arce reigate stands available

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale

Large space available to ship cars to zimbabwe from uk

Selborne park stand with an approved plan

2006 honda jazz 1.3l for sale (ex-uk / just arrived )

Wanted: 1 acre stand in the low density suburbs of bulawayo preferable in burnside

Wedding dress for hire

3rooms and 2boreholes on 5acres


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Attack on Khupe is criminal - Mwonzora

45 mins ago | 586 Views

5 Top Zambian Footballers

50 mins ago | 270 Views

'I am not a loser, but Tsholotsho is'

55 mins ago | 703 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in public spat

55 mins ago | 579 Views

Biti's PDP seeks to test ballot paper chemical composition

55 mins ago | 478 Views

APA defends one on one campaign strategy

56 mins ago | 86 Views

Biggie Zuze in Biggie trouble

57 mins ago | 336 Views

Chamisa's Teacher - Khupe's Headmaster.

57 mins ago | 461 Views

Police, Zanu-PF supporters clash

57 mins ago | 304 Views

Khupe shocked over police's failure to arrest Chamisa's hooligans

58 mins ago | 142 Views

Gunguwo mocks Mnangagwa

58 mins ago | 303 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa over 200 stolen cattle

59 mins ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa will win elections - Vapostori prophecy

60 mins ago | 369 Views

'Zec to establish more polling centres'

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Shamu will not question or judge Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 295 Views

Woman drags ex-son in law to maintenance court

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Magufuli invites Mnangagwa to Tanzania

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Bosso-Caps match sets high attendance

1 hr ago | 96 Views

100 Chinese firms to visit Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 66 Views

'Derby came too soon for Bosso'

1 hr ago | 69 Views

David Coltart law firm unprofessional, judge declares

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Chicken Inn push aside Bulawayo Chiefs

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Grace Mugabe's dairy faces eviction

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Matanga warns cops

1 hr ago | 196 Views

10 Dangerous places to eat in Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 230 Views

Mujuru, executor clash over mansion

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Ray Machingura wins Zanu-PF's Chipinge Central primary poll

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Maduro expels US envoy

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF want to reclaim urban seats

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Magufuli hails Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Lifeline for white Zimbabwean farmers

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Machete attackers target students

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Mawarire rubbishes Zhuwao's apology

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa primes Zanu-PF for massive victory

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Comesa confident of free, fair Zim elections

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Chiwenga calls for credible polls

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Zanu-PF pulling power on show

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Mugabe fails to appear before parliamentary portfolio committee

8 hrs ago | 1180 Views

'BBC HardTalk painted Chamisa as immature and unwise,' complain MDC - but that he is

12 hrs ago | 2109 Views

African politics: Why corruption grows more than reduce in nations developing? (part one)

13 hrs ago | 432 Views

Khuphe: Khuphe all the time, Thokozani-hatred and vitriol are tribally insulting, and gender-degrading!

16 hrs ago | 3103 Views

Zanu PF minister reprimanded for admitting junta will never hand over power to Chamisa - for letting cat out of the bag

16 hrs ago | 3194 Views

Zanu-PF having a field day in mock primary election taking place in Chiredzi West Constituency

16 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Chamisa heads for Matabeleland South

16 hrs ago | 2741 Views

Zimbabwe army will allow Chamisa to rule if he wins elections

16 hrs ago | 5024 Views

BREAKING: Musona joins Anderlecht

16 hrs ago | 3057 Views

UZ launches BSc Optometry Honours degree

17 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Khupe lashes 'tribal and chauvinist cabal'

17 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Mawarire roasts Jonathan Moyo

17 hrs ago | 2827 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days