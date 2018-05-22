Latest News Editor's Choice


Matanga warns cops

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
POLICE Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has warned police officers against abusing citizens and urged them to act within the confines of the law.

He said such wayward behaviour was intolerable under the new political dispensation.

Addressing senior and junior police officers in Mutare on Tuesday, Comm-Gen Matanga said malcontents would be kicked out of the organisation.

"Let us not abuse the same people whom we swore to serve. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is home to police officers who act within the confines of the law. It is the height of folly and deception for one to enforce laws which, he or she has low or totally no regard for," he said.

"If there is anyone in your midst who thinks that he or she is above the law, then that individual is in a wrong place. Such an individual is a liability to the ZRP and should be ready to be shown the door out of the organisation, sooner rather than later.

"I will not protect anyone who acts in contravention of our police code of conduct or stray from the precincts of the constitutional provisions. Each one of us here swore to serve the nation and its people."

Comm-Gen Matanga said police officers must work hard to win back the trust of the people.

"We must respect members of the public and always be responsive to their needs. We are looking forward to their continued support in all our policing endeavours.

"We are the fish and they are the water. We cannot exist without them. It should never be lost on us that ‘from the community, we came; and to the community, we shall return'.

"We must work together as a people. We want them to partner us in fighting crime. We cannot do it alone. Criminals live in the community and perpetrate crimes within the community, against the community or its members and again hide in the community."

He urged the public to reciprocate by affording officers an opportunity to do their work and serve them well.

"Let me appeal to all members of the public to appreciate that police officers have a critical constitutional role to play. I therefore take great exception to some misguided elements within our diverse society who, at every turn and angle, choose to violate the law in front of police officers, just to spite them and in the process unnecessarily trigger running battles. The most notorious group is that of the so-called mushika-shika drivers. Such infantile pranks should never be condoned."

The police boss said officers who executed their duties exceptionally would be duly rewarded.

"Those of you who are already performing well must not be distracted from delivering quality service to the people. Constructive criticism is necessary for us to continue refining our performance. So, the onus is on you to continue self-introspecting.

"We are the most visible arm of Government as we interface with the public every time, hence there is no way we can escape the court of public opinion," he said.

Comm-Gen Matanga said the force was serious in arresting corruption and vice within its rank and file.

"As a law enforcement agency, it is imperative that we complement the commitment so far shown by our Government in fighting corruption. The President recently commissioned anti-corruption courts specifically to deal with corruption cases. We have also responded by establishing a police anti-corruption unit under the Criminal Investigations Department."

Comm-Gen Matanga said there was urgent need to increase police visibility in the community to combat crimes. He said as the elections drew closer, the police should play a critical role to ensure peace throughout the process.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days