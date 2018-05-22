Grace Mugabe's dairy faces eviction

News / National

by Staff reporter

ALPHA Omega Dairy (Private) Limited, a company owned by former President Mr Robert Mugabe and his family, is facing eviction from its Harare offices over failure to pay rent.The dairy firm operates from Number 30 Simon Mazorodze Street, Southerton in Harare, but it has failed to settle rent and operating costs arrears to the tune of $29 134,22.Levgal Investments (Private) Limited, the owners of the property, have approached the High Court claiming the outstanding figure plus interest.The landlord is also seeking the cancellation of the lease agreement between the two companies and the subsequent eviction of Alpha Omega from the property.Levgal is also seeking an order for costs against the dairy company.Mhishi Nkomo Legal Practice instituted the legal proceedings on behalf of the property owners.According to the plaintiff's declaration, the two companies entered a lease agreement on October 11 2012.In terms of the agreement, Alpha Omega would lease from the property owners, the premises at Number 30 Simon Mazorodze while paying $442 monthly.In addition to the basic rentals, the parties agreed that the dairy firm would pay for operating costs.Alpha Omega occupied the property, but later breached the agreement by not paying rent and operating costs.The bill, by March 21 this year, had ballooned to $29 134,22.Two men - Mr Stanely Nhari and Mr Joseph Zirebwa - who bound themselves as surety and co-principal debtors, were also cited in the summons as defendants.Alpha Omega and the co-principal debtors were still to respond to the civil claim.