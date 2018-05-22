Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

100 Chinese firms to visit Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A HIGH-powered delegation from China, which includes representatives of more than 100 big Chinese companies, will be in the country next month to explore business and investment opportunities, an official has said.

President Mnangagwa's recent State visit to China has renewed international investment interest in the country. The Asian giant has steadily improved its economic ties with Africa under the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation and Zimbabwe is one of the countries targeted for deeper co-operation with China.

Confederations of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) chief executive officer, Mr Clifford Sileya, said the proposed visit by the delegation would help cement bilateral ties and strengthen economic relations between the two countries.

"Communication has been received from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development advising of a Chinese Business Delegation visiting on 11 June 2018 as a follow-up to the mission by the State President early in the year," he said. "Over 100 Chinese business people are expected to attend this Business Forum; and are keen to do business with Zimbabwean companies in various sectors. Attendance is strictly by invitation and only companies with clear and specific areas of interest will be accommodated."

President Mnangagwa and President Xi managed to review the previous projects and look at the impediments that stalled progress in the past. The new comprehensive strategic partnership of co-operation agreed between the two leaders is expected to usher a new way of doing business.

Zimbabwe and China signed Memoranda of Understanding that will expedite the country's socio-economic recovery under the new dispensation. The Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Patrick Chinamasa, signed agreements on economic and technical co-operation between the Chinese government and Zimbabwe. China's Minister of Commerce signed on behalf of his government.

The Finance Minister also signed more agreements on food assistance, the supply of high performance computers Phase 2, and availability of experts from China in various fields and the drilling of an additional 500 boreholes in Zimbabwe.

A similar figure has already been drilled with assistance from China.

Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Human Resources Development on behalf of the Public Service Commission. These were signed before President Mnangagwa and his host President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chroncle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NRZ's $400m mega deal equipment incompatible

27 secs ago | 0 Views

Attack on Khupe is criminal - Mwonzora

46 mins ago | 603 Views

5 Top Zambian Footballers

52 mins ago | 277 Views

'I am not a loser, but Tsholotsho is'

56 mins ago | 722 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in public spat

57 mins ago | 597 Views

Biti's PDP seeks to test ballot paper chemical composition

57 mins ago | 494 Views

APA defends one on one campaign strategy

57 mins ago | 90 Views

Biggie Zuze in Biggie trouble

58 mins ago | 344 Views

Chamisa's Teacher - Khupe's Headmaster.

58 mins ago | 474 Views

Police, Zanu-PF supporters clash

59 mins ago | 319 Views

Khupe shocked over police's failure to arrest Chamisa's hooligans

59 mins ago | 148 Views

Gunguwo mocks Mnangagwa

60 mins ago | 317 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa over 200 stolen cattle

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Mnangagwa will win elections - Vapostori prophecy

1 hr ago | 373 Views

'Zec to establish more polling centres'

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Shamu will not question or judge Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Woman drags ex-son in law to maintenance court

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Magufuli invites Mnangagwa to Tanzania

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Bosso-Caps match sets high attendance

1 hr ago | 97 Views

'Derby came too soon for Bosso'

1 hr ago | 73 Views

David Coltart law firm unprofessional, judge declares

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Chicken Inn push aside Bulawayo Chiefs

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Grace Mugabe's dairy faces eviction

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Matanga warns cops

1 hr ago | 200 Views

10 Dangerous places to eat in Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Mujuru, executor clash over mansion

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Soldiers urged to maintain discipline

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Ray Machingura wins Zanu-PF's Chipinge Central primary poll

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Maduro expels US envoy

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF want to reclaim urban seats

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Magufuli hails Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Lifeline for white Zimbabwean farmers

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Machete attackers target students

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Mawarire rubbishes Zhuwao's apology

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa primes Zanu-PF for massive victory

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Comesa confident of free, fair Zim elections

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Chiwenga calls for credible polls

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Zanu-PF pulling power on show

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Mugabe fails to appear before parliamentary portfolio committee

8 hrs ago | 1187 Views

'BBC HardTalk painted Chamisa as immature and unwise,' complain MDC - but that he is

12 hrs ago | 2111 Views

African politics: Why corruption grows more than reduce in nations developing? (part one)

13 hrs ago | 432 Views

Khuphe: Khuphe all the time, Thokozani-hatred and vitriol are tribally insulting, and gender-degrading!

16 hrs ago | 3108 Views

Zanu PF minister reprimanded for admitting junta will never hand over power to Chamisa - for letting cat out of the bag

16 hrs ago | 3196 Views

Zanu-PF having a field day in mock primary election taking place in Chiredzi West Constituency

16 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Chamisa heads for Matabeleland South

16 hrs ago | 2744 Views

Zimbabwe army will allow Chamisa to rule if he wins elections

16 hrs ago | 5031 Views

BREAKING: Musona joins Anderlecht

16 hrs ago | 3061 Views

UZ launches BSc Optometry Honours degree

17 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Khupe lashes 'tribal and chauvinist cabal'

17 hrs ago | 1643 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days