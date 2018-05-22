Woman drags ex-son in law to maintenance court

News / National

by Staff rpeorter

A MAN from Bulawayo has been dragged to the Maintenance Court by his ex-mother-in-law for the upkeep of two minor children.Ms Nelly Matshazi told a court that she was applying for maintenance for her grandchildren on behalf of her daughter.She also said his ex-son in law Tendekai Rufusa was neglecting his children.Ms Matshazi was demanding $90 for child support."The mother of the children is my daughter. She went to South Africa and left the children in my care. She told me to apply for maintenance because the father of the children does not support his children. I am requesting $90 for the upkeep of two minor children," she said.Rufusa said he is not employed and refused to offer anything to the children."I am unemployed and I earn little from doing piece jobs. I cannot give them anything because I am dependent on my siblings for the welfare of my family. I also have a wife and four other children. I want custody of my children that way it is easier to take care of them. They will eat what I eat and I don't have to look for money to send to them. If I am entitled to offer anything, $20 is all I can afford," he said.Ms Matshazi said Rufusa was lying that he was not employed since she knew he was employed at Exodus.Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure postponed the matter to today so Ms Matshazi approaches Exodus to extract evidence that Rufusa is no longer employed at their company.