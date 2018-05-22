'Zec to establish more polling centres'

News / National

by Staff reporter

AMENDMENTS to the Electoral Act, which have since been passed by Parliament and now await assent by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, will allow Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to set up more polling stations in highly-populated areas, instead of restricting the numbers to those used in 2013.Zec chairperson, Priscilla Chigumba told a visiting Comesa election observer delegation that the amendment will ensure that queues are cut during election and improve efficiency."Amendment of section 22A of the Electoral Act to allow the commission to establish more polling stations for an area that has a large voter population, this will speed up polling on voting day," she said.The amendments also shorten the days Zec can continue to register voters, who will participate in this year's elections to the day President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaims elections, instead of 12 days after the sitting of the nomination court.The Comesa delegation, led by Ashraf Gamaal Rashed, also met Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo and said it was optimistic that the elections will reflect the will of the people and be held in line with the laws of Zimbabwe.Rashed said his delegation will be impartial in its observation mission.