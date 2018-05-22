Latest News Editor's Choice


Gunguwo mocks Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SUPERMODEL and aspiring parliamentarian for Seke Rural constituency, Rairo Gunguwo, has mocked President Emmerson Mnangagwa for what she described as his failure to manage the Zanu-PF primary elections.

The 27-year-old former Miss Universities first princess (2012) said if Mnangagwa could nullify results of his party's primary elections, he could not be trusted not to do the same with the results of the forthcoming presidential election.

"If President Mnangagwa can suspend Zanu-PF primary results, why you would trust him to let go if it happens that he loses in the coming election?" she queried in a Facebook post.

Gunguwo said Zimbabwe was desperate for an inspirational leader and urged people to vote for a capable leader.

"Instead of attacking those that have the courage to sacrifice comfort for the change of a nation's face, we should support and fuel strength," she said.

Gunguwo recently told NewsDay Life & Style that taking up politics did not mean she was giving up her modelling career, but simply wanted to be part of the change that her generation was longing for.

"Having studied politics at university and looking at how Zimbabweans are living, is enough motivation for one to have an interest in governance issues," she said.

"I wanted to be part of a system that dictates my everyday life not just complaining or blaming others, but acting."

The model joins a growing list of aspiring independent female candidates such as Fadzai Mahere (Mount Pleasant), Linda Masarira (Harare Central), Vimbai Musvaburi (Bulawayo South) and Florence Chaurura (Mufakose) who are vying for parliamentary seats in the forthcoming harmonised elections.


Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days